Ed Chamberlin to host Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards at Ascot

ITV presenter Ed Chamberlin will host the 20th anniversary Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, which are to be held at Ascot, it was announced on Thursday. Nominations in six different categories are open until November 7 and can be made online at thoroughbredawards.co.uk .

The awards, which are sponsored by Godolphin and organised by the BHA, carry prize-money of £128,500, with £30,000 going to the person crowned overall employee of the year at the ceremony on February 26, 2024, and also their yard or stud.

Ascot Racecourse Supports, the track's community and charity programme, will become a formal partner for 2024, joining the Racing Post and Racing TV to recognise and honour individuals who contribute to British racing.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: "We are delighted the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards ceremony will be held at Ascot and that Ed Chamberlin has again agreed to host the celebrations.

"Ascot is renowned for quality both on and off the track – it's the ideal setting. Ed has always been a steadfast supporter of the awards and champion for our people, regularly shining a spotlight on the hard work, passion and dedication of British racing's stud and stable employees. As ever, we are grateful to Godolphin for their ongoing support for the awards."

Sarah Guest, the 2023 employee of the year, with Richard Johnson, Francesca Cumani and all the award winners Credit: Dan Abraham

Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot, added: "It's a privilege for Ascot to host the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards and celebrate the 20th anniversary. People are the heart and soul of this industry and we are very lucky to have so many talented, dedicated, hard-working and enthusiastic employees that help keep this industry thriving, so it is only right we celebrate the best our industry has to offer."

Chamberlin said: "These awards are so special and something I'm passionate about. There are so many deserving nominees out there who provide unparalleled care for our equine heroes. So please get those nominations in. It's an honour to host the awards and even more so at Ascot in this 20th anniversary year. There are so many wonderful moments to reflect on and new champions to be crowned as we celebrate the very best of British racing."

Nominations are open until November 7 for the 20th running of the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards . The awards are an opportunity for employees from across the industry in Britain, such as training yards, studs or administrative roles, to be celebrated for their hard work and dedication. Find out more here .

