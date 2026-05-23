Ebony Horse Club benefits from influx of volunteers as Racecourse Media Group staff step out of their comfort zone

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Ebony Horse Club benefited from an influx of volunteers this week when 30 members of staff at Racecourse Media Group (RMG) spent the day assisting the charity at its London headquarters.

Based in Brixton, the Ebony Horse Club, whose president is the Queen and counts ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell among its patrons, provides young people in the inner city with access to horses for the benefit of their education, wellbeing and development.

The RMG volunteers helped prepare the centre for its up and coming summer activities as part of Racing Together Community Week, which ends on Sunday.

Clive Cottrell, RMG director of marketing of Racecourse Media Group, is a Racing Together sub-committee member and volunteer, and said: “Ebony Horse Club shows the very best of what horses can do for people.

“Our team came away inspired by the young riders, the staff and the sense of community that runs through the place. It was a privilege to play a small part in supporting their work.”

Racing’s links to the Ebony Horse Club go back to Khadijah Mellah, a patron of the organisation who rode at the centre before making history when becoming the first jockey to win a race wearing a hijab in the 2019 Magnolia Cup at Glorious Goodwood.

Mellah went on to find the Riding A Dream Academy, which provides opportunities for people from ethnically diverse communities and disadvantaged backgrounds to get involved in racing.

It was through one of its scholarships that Aamilah Aswat entered into the sport, and in February became the first female black rider to win a race over jumps in Britain.

Sid Holdsworth, Ebony Horse Club's chief operating officer, said: “Having thirty RMG volunteers on site made a big difference – not just in the practical jobs they tackled, but in the enthusiasm and energy they brought.

“We need support and volunteering like this to help us keep the yard running smoothly and ensure our young people have the best possible environment to learn and grow.”

For more information on the Ebony Horse Club visit www.ebonyhorseclub.org.uk .

Read more:

Ebony Horse Club: where it all began for history maker Khadijah Mellah

'I believe I may be the first black trainer in Britain' - from a homeless teen to breaking boundaries in Newmarket

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