'It might be a Group 2, but it's more like a Group 1' - Field Of Gold set to star in an early-season spectacular at Sandown

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Friday's bet365 Mile (3.00 ) is a Group 1 race in all but name after domestic top-flight winners Field Of Gold , Never So Brave and Cicero's Gift were declared alongside the unbeaten Zeus Olympios for a pulsating start to Sandown's Flat season.

Field Of Gold gained compensation for his second in the 2,000 Guineas by winning the Irish equivalent and St James's Palace Stakes before ending the season with defeats in the Sussex Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day.

The winner of the Ascot finale was 100-1 shot Cicero's Gift and the pair will clash again in the Group 2 contest, which is often used as a prep for next month's Lockinge Stakes.

Cicero's Gift carries a 5lb penalty for his QEII success but Field Of Gold escapes that burden, as does last year's City of York Stakes winner Never So Brave.

Cicero's Gift: sprung a huge surprise on Champions Day Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The Andrew Balding-trained Never So Brave went on from York to finish seventh in the QEII when not enjoying the run of the race.

Philip Robinson, racing manager for Never So Brave's owner Saeed Suhail, said: "This might be a Group 2, but it looks more of a Group 1 race. On his final run last year in the QEII, he wasn't drawn the best and didn't get the clearest of runs. I was quite impressed with the way he stayed on at the end and, had things worked out better, he would have gone very close.

"He proved he got the mile when winning the Summer Stakes and I think he'll stay at a mile this year rather than seven furlongs. Andrew seems very happy with him at home and this is a good starting place."

Many of the runners will have next month's Boyle Sports Lockinge on their agenda, but Never So Brave is likely to go a different route with the Suhail-owned More Thunder slated for Newbury.

Never So Brave: adds to a star-studded line-up Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I don't think he'll go for the Lockinge, I think More Thunder is going for that, and it'll be nice if we can keep them apart if possible," said Robinson. "Decisions for Never So Brave will be made after Friday's race."

Zeus Olympios, ridden by Ryan Moore in the absence of the suspended Clifford Lee, defends a perfect four-race record for trainer Karl Burke after finishing last season with victory in the Group 2 Joel Stakes over the reopposing Opera Ballo , who also has a Group 1 penalty for his win in the Jebel Hatta at Meydan in January.

The quality of the bet365 Mile runs all the way through the final field of six, which is completed by last year's winner Dancing Gemini , who went on to finish a neck second in the following month's Lockinge.

Paddy Power make Field Of Gold their 6-5 favourite for the bet365 Mile ahead of Zeus Olympios at 9-4. For the Lockinge on May 16, the same firm have Field Of Gold at 15-8 and Zeus Olympios at 11-4.

Zeus Olympios (right): second favourite behind Field Of Gold on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Classic clues should be forthcoming in the same card's bet365 Classic Trial (3.35 ), with Aidan O'Brien relying on last year's Group 1 Futurity Trophy runner-up Action .

The Frankel colt faces six rivals headed by last year's debut winners Wise Prince , for the red-hot John and Thady Gosden stable, and the Owen Burrows-trained Raaheeb , a brother to Baaeed and Hukum.

As racing manager to Abdulla Al Mansoori, Robinson has an interest in that race too with the owner's Winding Stream , who is trained by Richard Hughes.

"He's an interesting runner who's going very well," said Robinson. "He was due to run at Epsom on Tuesday but it got called off and this is a second choice, but the uphill finish should suit him."

The five-strong field in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (2.25 ) features Almeric , Devil's Advocate and King Of Cities . Champion Stakes third Almaqam and Pride Of Arras, who missed last Saturday's John Porter with a bruised foot, were the notable omissions.

Shaihaan: enters the Derby picture Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The ground on the Flat course at Sandown was described as good on Wednesday morning after watering, in light of the forecast for the prolonged dry spell to continue.

Shaihaan and Water To Wine have both been added to the Betfred Derby at the second entry stage.

Shaihaan, who was fourth in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes on his final start at two and made a winning comeback in a 1m2f maiden at the Curragh, and Water To Wine, a wide-margin winner on his debut at Newbury this month, have been entered at a cost of £14,000 each.

The next scratching stage for the Derby is on May 5.

bet365 Mile confirmed runners and riders

Cicero's Gift Jason Watson

Opera Ballo William Buick

Zeus Olympios Ryan Moore

Dancing Gemini Rossa Ryan

Field Of Gold Colin Keane

Never So Brave Oisin Murphy

bet365 Mile (3.00 Sandown, Friday) Paddy Power: 6-5 Field Of Gold, 9-4 Zeus Olympios, 13-2 Never So Brave, Opera Ballo, 16 Dancing Gemini, 20 Cicero’s Gift.

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