Dylan Kitts hit with exclusion order after failing to cooperate with investigation into controversial Hillsin ride

Dylan Kitts is banned from racecourses, stables and all licensed premises after being served with an exclusion order by the BHA on Wednesday for failing to cooperate with its investigation into the controversial ride he gave Hillsin at Worcester in July of last year.

He was handed the punishment in the latest development of the investigation, which began with Kitts being referred to the BHA by the stewards and the horse suspended for 40 days.

At a subsequent disciplinary hearing, Kitts had his licence suspended with immediate effect and he was banned from British tracks.

In a statement, the BHA said: "The BHA can today confirm that Mr Dylan Kitts has been issued with a disciplinary officer exclusion order as a result of his failure to co-operate with an investigation.

"This order, which prohibits Mr Kitts from attending premises licensed by the BHA and/or associating with racing’s participants, has been issued after Mr Kitts failed to provide relevant information requested by the BHA’s integrity team as part of an ongoing investigation. This investigation remains ongoing and the BHA will be making no further comment at this time."

The investigation stems from a 2m4f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle in which Hillsin finished third, beaten just over a length.

Racing for the first time for trainer Chris Honour, the horse opened at 7-1 and was at one point the 2-1 favourite before drifting out to 11-1 and looked to be tenderly handled in the home straight, losing ground three out then staying on to take third on the run-in.

Kitts and Honour were interviewed following the race and were shown recordings of the race. The jockey maintained his instructions were to "drop out early" and "take his time before mounting a late challenge". He also said Hillsin made a respiratory noise in the back straight and hung badly.

Honour "expressed concerns" over the manner in which Hillsin was ridden from the final flight and later he revealed he had asked for Hillsin and Colonel Lesley, both owned by Alan Clegg, to be removed from his yard. The next day, Clegg maintained he had "done nothing wrong".

Kitts, a 7lb claimer who was attached to the Warren Greatrex yard, has ridden 11 winners in total but is not currently licensed.

