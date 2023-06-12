Duke of York winner Azure Blue likely to go for July Cup next and miss Royal Ascot

The chances of Duke of York winner Azure Blue being fast-tracked to Royal Ascot appear slim with trainer Michael Dods resisting any temptation to supplement his star sprinter.

Dods will keep an eye on the weather in the build-up to next week's meeting, where the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes could come on the radar for Azure Blue if there was a change to the prolonged spell of dry weather.

However, Dods is looking towards next month's July Cup at Newmarket as the next race for the rapidly improving filly, who beat leading King's Stand hope Highfield Princess by half a length in the Group 2 at York.

"She's not entered at Ascot and would have to be supplemented, and she won't go unless it's looking like there's rain," Dods said. "I will have a word with the owners but looking at the forecast, it's not likely at the moment.

"She's in the July Cup and that will be the plan unless things change. We wouldn't want the ground too firm again, at the minute the tracks are very quick."

Azure Blue, a two-time Listed winner who struck on her first try in Group company last month, has won on ground ranging from good to soft to good to firm, but Dods is keen to avoid fast conditions.

"I think she's fine on good, good to firm but quick ground at Ascot wouldn't be for her," Dods said. "If it was genuine good, good to firm we'd be happy with it, but she likes to get her toe in a bit. She's quite a big filly and we wouldn't want to jar her up.

"Paul Mulrennan rode her on Saturday and was really pleased with her, so she's in good form. She's done well at six furlongs and although I wouldn't have an issue with coming back to five at some stage, we'll stay at six for now because she travels strong, gets a nice position and quickens off it. That's not to say later in the season we won't try her over five."

Dods is likely to have a couple of runners at the royal meeting, including recent Epsom winner Tatterstall in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes.

The trainer said: "Ascot probably wouldn't play to his strengths as it's a different track to Epsom, but it's the obvious race to go for. He's come on and is a very fast horse and a nice horse for the future.

"I've got two in the Hunt Cup but Brunch needs rain and wants it good at least, so we'll monitor conditions, and Northern Express will run in the Buckingham Palace.

"He won the Thirsk Hunt Cup and was unlucky on his next run at York when he got shuffled back but stayed on well."

