Double Group 1-winning sprinter Goldream wins inaugural Retraining of Racehorses Community Impact Award

Double Group 1-winning sprinter Goldream was crowned inaugural winner of the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust Community Impact Award at the annual Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) awards ceremony in Newmarket on Wednesday night.

Formerly trained just south of Newmarket at Six Mile Bottom by Robert Cowell, the 15-year-old, now known as Remi, is housed with Yorkshire-based charity New Beginnings. He won the public vote for the new award ahead of the other two finalists, Godolphin’s Papineau and Matt Bannon’s Dreamisi.

Based near York, New Beginnings was founded by Kevin and Pam Atkinson in 2010, who were handed the first RoR community award, which recognises a former racehorse partnership or organisation that has made a significant impact on people’s lives.

Remi is equine ambassador for York racecourse, visiting hospices, hospitals and schools in his role, and is stroked by hundreds of people each year, many of whom have never before touched a horse.

York chief executive William Derby (centre) helps children feed Goldream a polo mint Credit: Hannah Ali

Kevin Atkinson said: “The pleasure that he gives to people at the latter end of life is phenomenal and he seems to instinctively know what to do, like putting his nose on people’s faces. To see someone smile with all that they’re going through because they’ve been touched by a horse is unreal.”

Pam Atkinson added: “What will live with me is when we went to a hospice in Leeds in the summer and there was a man there who was very, very poorly. He came outside to meet Remi in his hospital bed and couldn’t lift up his hand, so Remi put his nose on his hand. The second time we went Remi knew what do, kissed his face, and the pleasure he gave that man was amazing. He gives people hope.”

The evening was jointly hosted by trainer Richard Phillips and Magnolia Cup-winning rider Ashleigh Wicheard.

Philips, organiser of National Racehorse Week, said: “We should tell the world what racehorses do for people and what people do for racehorses. I know from a survey at National Racehorse Week that the general public were very concerned about what happened to racehorses after they left the racing world, and we should continue to spread the word.”

The other main prize on the night, RoR Horse of the Year, went to former jumper Que Sera , owned and ridden by Jo Hales.

Meanwhile, the New Beginnings charity has also teamed up with Pontefract Racecourse to launch a new campaign called 'Twelve Months of Giving'.

The campaign, which began in January, will see a variety of fundraising activities for New Beginnings taking place in every month in 2024. There’ll be opportunities for racegoers to see Nearly Caught – a former racehorse and Pontefract ambassador – and the New Beginnings team on each of the racecourse’s family race days.

Other events will include staff volunteering days, a visit to the yard for Pontefract Racecourse annual badge holders, bucket collections, community visits to local schools and the Prince of Wales Hospice and tickets to a Castleford Tigers match.

Pam Atkinson said: "We see daily the powerful impact racehorses have on people lives and we're delighted to be partnering with Pontefract Racecourse on this initiative so more people can experience and learn what horses do for people, and people for horses. The campaign will hopefully help us to raise vital funds to be able to continue to care for these wonderful horses who give us so much joy."

