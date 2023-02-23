Racing Post logo
'Don't get caught up in numbers' - Williams plays down lack of winners as he aims for repeat Saturday double

Cap Du Nord: back for more at Kempton on Saturday
Cap Du Nord: back for more at Kempton on SaturdayCredit: Mark Cranham

Christian Williams, who has forged a fine reputation when it comes to pulling off big handicap victories, has his sights on more glory this weekend in the Coral Trophy (3.00 Kempton) and Vertem Eider (3.25 Newcastle) – races he captured on a memorable weekend 12 months ago.

Based in a picturesque part of Glamorgan, Williams has become known as a shrewd placer of staying chasers and victories in the Midlands, Welsh and Scottish Grand Nationals decorate his CV.

That was also embellished last year when Win My Wings won Newcastle's Eider and Cap Du Nord struck in the Coral Trophy at Kempton.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 23 February 2023Last updated 15:00, 23 February 2023
