Doncaster and Yarmouth's Friday meetings the latest to move to morning starts as Britain continues to battle the extreme heat

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Doncaster and Yarmouth's Friday cards have been moved to morning starts as racing continues to try and counter the extreme heat across Britain this week.

Britain is in the midst of a heatwave, with some areas covered by a red weather warning from the Met Office for heat on Wednesday and Thursday. The BHA cancelled four of the five meetings scheduled for Wednesday earlier in the week.

An amber weather warning is also in place for parts of Britain, with Nottingham and Newmarket moving their Thursday fixtures to morning starts, and Doncaster and Yarmouth have followed suit on Friday.

Doncaster's fixture will now begin at 10.15am, with the final race at 1.15pm, while Yarmouth begins 15 minutes later at 10.30am and the last race takes place at 1.30pm.

Sir Mark Prescott takes Alla Stella for a swim Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Temperatures at Doncaster could peak at 36C on Friday and reach 35C at Yarmouth. Both tracks are in the amber weather warning area.

Doncaster's clerk of the course David Attwood said: "We looked at things in the early part of the week and we were looking at temperatures in around the low 30Cs, but when we came in on Tuesday and got an updated forecast, the temperatures really shot up.

"It could potentially reach 36C and would be peaking between 2 pm and 4pm, so we took the decision to bring the start time forward."

Hot weather provisions and increased flexibility around accommodation will be in place at Doncaster, with 47 horses declared across the seven races.

Attwood said: "We invested in some cooling fans a couple of years back and there's extra water provisions too, so we were fully prepared for this. We have accommodation available for staff open earlier for when they're coming here, and if they want to stay after racing is finished and travel home in some slightly cooler conditions, then we have the ability to do that too.

"We're making everything as comfortable as we can for everyone. There's free ice cream for all of the staff and we want to look after them and the horses as best we can."

A BHA statement said: "The Met Office issued a new amber weather warning for Friday at 11am today, which has informed our planning. With the situation having changed, we have acted accordingly in line with the BHA hot weather policy and in the interests of horse and human safety and wellbeing.

"We will continue working with racecourses staging fixtures in the upcoming days to consider any mitigations that may be necessary due to the weather."

Kempton, Salisbury and Ffos Las's meetings that were originally meant to take place on Wednesday have been rescheduled for next week.

Temperatures for June could reach record-breaking levels during the heatwave, while hundreds of schools in England and Wales have been closed, alongside significant disruption to travel.

Read more:

'We're getting everything done before it gets unbearable' - Newmarket starts early in an attempt to beat the heat

Rare red weather warning sees four Wednesday fixtures cancelled - with BHA to assess other meetings 'on a case-by-case basis'

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