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Docklands primed for Queen Anne defence after latest lucrative trip - plus Harry Wilson with another Harry Eustace prospect to note

Docklands (left) beats Rosallion in the Queen Anne Stakes
Docklands (left): bids for a repeat win in the Queen Anne StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Harry Eustace believes stable star Docklands is an even better performer this year, but admits he will need to improve once more to get the better of Notable Speech and retain his Queen Anne title at Royal Ascot. 

The globetrotting six-year-old was a surprise 14-1 winner of Ascot's opening Group 1 contest last year when fending off Rosallion by a nose and is primed for a repeat effort on June 16, with bookmakers making him a general 10-1 chance. 

After taking in Japan and Hong Kong over the winter, Docklands made a winning return on British soil in the Listed Doncaster Mile before travelling back to Sha Tin last month for another admirable effort abroad, again outrunning his 18-1 odds to finish third in the Group 1 FWD Champions Mile. 

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