Ditcheat rollercoaster - the highs and lows in a turbulent 12 months for Paul Nicholls

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Johnny de la Hey's decision to move his horses from Paul Nicholls' yard is a major blow to the 14-time champion trainer. We take a look at the highs and lows.

July 2025: Halls to Henderson

Owners Gordon and Su Hall, long-time supporters of Nicholls who enjoyed success with Midlands National winner Truckers Lodge (2020), moved their horses to Nicky Henderson.

Su Hall (left) with Supreme winner Old Park Star Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Old Park Star , previously seen only in bumpers for Nicholls, has since gone unbeaten over hurdles, culminating in an impressive success in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival for Nicky Henderson, while fellow ex-Nicholls runner Act Of Innocence finished second in the Turners.

July 2025: parting of ways with Smiths

In the same month, owners Neil and Alfie Smith moved several of their horses from Nicholls’ care to Dan Skelton.

Harry Skelton riding Kabral Du Mathan (blue/white) clear the last to win Relkeel Hurdle Credit: Getty Images

Among them was the Scottish Champion Hurdle runner-up Kabral Du Mathan , who went on to win the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham this season before finishing a non-staying fourth when fancied in the Stayers' Hurdle. Sinnatra , who was an impressive bumper winner for Nicholls, also moved and was fifth in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival before finishing runner-up in the Grade 1 Top Novices’ Hurdle at the Grand National meeting.

October 2025: Caldwell Potter out for the season

A shining light in the 2024-25 campaign when winning at Cheltenham and Aintree, Caldwell Potter , who had been bought for a record-breaking €740,000 at public auction, was ruled out for the season after suffering a minor injury in a racecourse gallop. He had been 4-1 second favourite for his intended return in Haydock's Betfair Chase at the time of the injury, a 14-1 shot for the Ryanair and a 33-1 chance for the Gold Cup. He is set to return this season.

December 2025: No Drama This End shines

No Drama This End winning the Challow Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

No Drama This End emerged as a leading light for the yard, drawing comparisons to stable great Denman.

The six-year-old recorded two Grade 2 victories before Christmas and posted a career-best performance when landing the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle in December. "He's got it all, and he's exciting," said Nicholls.

January 2026: Harry Cobden announces he is leaving Ditcheat

Harry Cobden, Nicholls’ number one rider since 2018 and champion jockey in 2023–24, announced he would leave Ditcheat to become JP McManus’s retained rider.

The 27-year-old, who has enjoyed Cheltenham Festival success for Nicholls aboard the likes of Caldwell Potter, Stay Away Fay and Stage Star, will don the famous green and gold silks this jumps season.

February 2026: Tutti Quanti a new star

Tutti Quanti (Harry Cobden) and Paul Nicholls after the William Hill Handicap Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

No Drama This End was not the only progressive runner in the yard. Tutti Quanti proved himself a high-class hurdler when posting a career-best Racing Post Rating of 155 with an all-the-way, 15-length victory in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury in February.

March 2026: Bad start sinks No Drama This End at Cheltenham

No Drama This End was sent off favourite for the Turners Novices' Hurdle at the festival, but a false start followed by a standing start saw the Ditcheat flagbearer slow into stride and he was never able to land a blow.

No Drama This End is buried at the back of the Turners field

Nicholls was quick to blame the starter, saying at the time: "The starter should give them a chance to walk in again. If they don't get it right first time, tell them off and then say, 'Have another go'. They've got to do it again.

"They could have gone first time. Instead he's started cold, missed the break a bit and with 22 runners you've nowhere to go." No Drama This End rounded off his season with victory in a minor event at Perth and looks a smart chasing prospect for 2026-27.

March 2026: Midlands National victory

Despite Nicholls drawing a blank at the Cheltenham Festival, the week ended on a high when Isaac Des Obeaux won the Midlands National.

Isaac Des Obeaux strides to victory in the Midlands National Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The marathon trip brought out the best in the eight-year-old, who scored at 28-1 under Sam Twiston-Davies, who will be the yard's main rider this season.

April 2026: Johnny de la Hey removes his runners

Johnny and Samantha de la Hey announced they were removing their 11 horses from Ditcheat, with seven set to join Dan Skelton, including multiple Grade 1 winner Pic D’Orhy, and the remainder split between Jamie Snowden and Chris Gordon.

Paul Nicholls with Johnny de la Hey Credit: Edward Whitaker

The owner had been with Nicholls since 2010, enjoying Grade 1 success with the likes of Ascot Chase winner Cyrname and Maghull Novices’ Chase winner Diego Du Charmil.

Read more like this:

'It's disappointing after all the success we've had together' - major blow for Paul Nicholls as leading owner removes horses

The De la Heys leaving Ditcheat is not a mortal blow to Paul Nicholls, although their buying power will be sorely missed

‘I’ve never had to deal with that in my career and I did find it hard - you start asking yourself what you’re doing wrong’

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