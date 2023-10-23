Diego Velazquez among 11 Futurity Trophy confirmations with Ancient Wisdom supplemented for Group 1
Diego Velazquez will bid to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a third successive victory in the final Group 1 of the British Flat season after featuring among 11 confirmations for Saturday’s Kameko Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.
Among his likely rivals on Saturday is Ancient Wisdom, who has been supplemented by Godolphin at a cost of £17,500 after landing the Group 3 Autumn Stakes at Newmarket last time for trainer Charlie Appleby.
Last year, O’Brien secured the Futurity Trophy with Auguste Rodin, who went on to win the Derby, Irish Derby and Irish Champion Stakes this year, while Luxembourg landed the mile contest the year before. In total, O’Brien has saddled the winner 11 times, including with other future Classic winners High Chaparral, Brian Boru, Camelot, Saxon Warrior and Magna Grecia.
O'Brien has four other entries in the £200,000 race, including Capulet and Chief Little Rock.
Godolphin last secured the race with Ibn Khaldun in 2007, one of two winners of the race for trainer Saeed bin Suroor along with Medaaly.
Charlie Appleby has yet to win the Group 1, but could end the season on a high with Ancient Wisdom, who earned quotes of 16-1 for the Betfred Derby after his victory on Future Champions Day at Newmarket last time.
Other potential runners including Dancing Gemini, a wide-margin winner of the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster last month, and Deira Mile, a maiden who is making his debut for Owen Burrows having left trainer Charlie Johnston this month.
Trainer David Menuisier could bid to land a second juvenile Group 1 in a week, following Sunway’s success in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud, after Devil’s Point was confirmed for the Futurity Trophy.
Kameko Futurity Trophy confirmations
Ancient Wisdom Charlie Appleby
Battle Cry Aidan O’Brien
Capulet Aidan O’Brien
Chief Little Rock Aidan O’Brien
Dancing Gemini Roger Teal
Deira Mile Owen Burrows
Devil’s Point David Menuisier
Diego Velazquez Aidan O’Brien
God’s Window John & Thady Gosden
Henry Adams Aidan O’Brien
Redhot Whisper Ben Brookhouse
Testing ground likely for Futurity Trophy at Doncaster after 55m of rain in one day last week
British racing's Drive To Survive - ITV1 to air jump racing docuseries in primetime slot next year
