Friday's Devon National card survives morning inspection after Exeter hit with heavy rain this week

Exeter's Devon National card survived an inspection on Friday morning with conditions heavy for the marathon test following a deluge during the week.

The track has been hit with over 50mm of rain since last Thursday and further showers are forecast throughout today but conditions were deemed raceable ahead of a scheduled morning check at 8am.

The final hurdle in the back straight will be omitted while clerk of the course Jason Loosemore also warned low sun could be a potential issue later in the day. It will be the first Exeter meeting under his control after Dan Cooper moved to Haydock.

Eight runners are set to line up in the day's 3m6½f feature at 3.40 while the bumper (4.45) includes an eyecatching match-up between Joyau Allen – a full brother to Envoi Allen – and the unbeaten £225,000 sales buy Bill Joyce .

