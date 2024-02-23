Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:30 ExeterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:30 ExeterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

Friday's Devon National card survives morning inspection after Exeter hit with heavy rain this week

Sean Curran was prevented from running Aces By at Exeter
Exeter: home of the Devon NationalCredit: Getty Images

Exeter's Devon National card survived an inspection on Friday morning with conditions heavy for the marathon test following a deluge during the week.

The track has been hit with over 50mm of rain since last Thursday and further showers are forecast throughout today but conditions were deemed raceable ahead of a scheduled morning check at 8am.

The final hurdle in the back straight will be omitted while clerk of the course Jason Loosemore also warned low sun could be a potential issue later in the day. It will be the first Exeter meeting under his control after Dan Cooper moved to Haydock.

Eight runners are set to line up in the day's 3m6½f feature at 3.40 while the bumper (4.45) includes an eyecatching match-up between Joyau Allen – a full brother to Envoi Allen – and the unbeaten £225,000 sales buy Bill Joyce.

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly. You can also follow the Racing Post on X (@RacingPost) to get the latest alerts

Read these next:

Paul Kealy has three Friday fancies and takes aim at racecourses not doing enough with their big screens 

'It's a race which should suit him' - analysis and key quotes for Devon National 

Chris Cook's three things to look out for on Friday - including in-form Henry Daly's sole runner 

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Exeter and Sedgefield on Friday 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 23 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 08:21, 23 February 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain