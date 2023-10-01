Derby-winning trainer Roger Charlton to hand over licence to son Harry

Roger Charlton , a mainstay of British Flat racing's fabric since he won the Derby in his first season with Quest For Fame in 1990, revealed on Sunday he is retiring from training at the end of the season.

Based at the historic Beckhampton estate, where he had taken over from former boss Jeremy Tree, Charlton also sent out Sanglamore to land the Prix du Jockey Club in 1990 and a host of other big winners followed before he was joined on the licence last year by his son Harry, 37, who will be the outright trainer in 2024.

Speaking on Luck on Sunday on Racing TV, Charlton, 73, said: "We had a joint-licence and I discussed with Harry whether that was the right approach and we thought it was, but I think it's right now, as he's extremely experienced, very able and bright, for him to hold the licence.

"I think it's better for Beckhampton to have a slightly younger image going forward, so we thought at the end of this season it [me coming off the licence] was a sensible thing to do. It was just a case of when and I have managed to ring all the owners.

"I'm not going anywhere. I've been there 45 years and I'm not suddenly not going to get up in the morning. I like doing it. I like horses and love going round evening stables and going out on the downs and mowing the grass on the tractor."

Victories in the Sprint Cup (Tamarisk and Tante Rose) and Prix de l'Abbaye (Patavellian and Avonbridge) were enjoyed by Charlton before Cityscape famously landed the Dubai Turf under James Doyle in 2012.

Multiple Group 1 winner Al Kazeem then came along for the Wiltshire yard, while Thistle Bird, Quest For More and Decorated Knight were other top-level scorers.

Al Kazeem: top-level star for Roger Charlton (right) Credit: Caroline Norris

More recently, the widely respected Charlton dined at the top table with Aspetar and Quadrilateral, while his best season was in 2017 when he sent out 65 domestic winners and pocketed £1,246,913 in prize-money.

He trained for some of the sport's biggest names including Khalid Abdullah, whose colours were carried by Quest For Fame, and the late Queen Elizabeth II, but last month he lamented the loss of some of those high-profile patrons and said numbers at the stable had shrunk.

A former amateur rider who won the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival on Pride Of Kentucky in 1969, Charlton then spent time in Australia before he worked for a stockbroking firm in Hong Kong, which resulted in a move back to Britain where the training bug took hold once more.

He bought Windsor House in Lambourn in 1975 and operated an equine swimming pool, which caught the attention of Tree.

Three years later, Charlton sold Windsor House to Nicky Henderson and moved to Beckhampton to assist Tree, who enjoyed Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe glory with Rainbow Quest in 1985.

More than 1,000 winners have been recorded since Charlton took over and no-one rode more of them than Steve Drowne, who was quick to hail his one-time ally on Sunday.

"First and foremost he was always a gentleman to ride for," he said. "He had bags of patience with horses. Quite often you'd find a two-year-old who you might think could be Royal Ascot material, but Roger might take his time and put him away, and, more often than not, he was right.

"I was at Mick Channon's but started riding out for Roger and got the odd ride, but Tim Sprake, who rode regularly for him at the time, was hurt in a car crash and I got on a few more. Before I realised, I was riding most of the strong, which was lovely."

Now a BHA steward, Drowne added: "Patavellian was rated in the 60s when Roger got him and went on to win four on the bounce, then the Stewards' Cup and Abbaye. He was brilliant at planning and always had a plan for each horse."

Read more . . .

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: 'I really think he has a chance of winning' - top trainers on their big-race contenders

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe pinstickers' guide: David Jennings has his say on each of the 15 Longchamp runners

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.