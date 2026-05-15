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Derby dream alive for Andrew Balding after Item's Dante heroics - as he confirms Royal Ascot aim for another brilliant York winner

Item (Colin Keane) wins the Dante at York
Item (Colin Keane, pink cap) wins the Dante at YorkCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Andrew Balding has reiterated that the Derby dream is very much alive for Item after he enhanced his Classic claims with a career-best performance in the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York on Thursday.

The Kingsclere trainer watched the son of Frankel light up the Knavesmire from afar as he produced a powerful turn of foot to defeat nearest rival Action, prompting sponsors Betfred to cut him to 5-1 (from 33) second favourite behind Benvenuto Cellini.

Item is now the shortest-priced British contender for the Epsom showpiece on June 6, and Balding is set to let him take his chance as he bids for a first win in the race.

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Lambourn correspondent

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