Decision on affordability checks discussed at Gambling Commission board meeting

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The Gambling Commission board met on Friday to discuss whether to press ahead with the implementation of affordability checks, the Racing Post understands, although it is not yet clear whether they have been given the green light.

The gambling industry regulator had come together last month to examine the controversial measures, also known as financial risk assessments (FRAs), but delayed a decision on whether to implement them.

Affordability checks, which were first officially proposed in the last government's white paper in 2023, have been fiercely opposed by British racing's leadership, which fears they could wipe £250 million from the sport's revenues over the next five years.

The Gambling Commission launched a pilot of the checks in 2024 but bookmaker trade body the Betting and Gaming Council has warned the trial showed the checks had failed to meet the promise that they would be frictionless for customers and would instead result in them being asked for personal financial documents due to inconsistent results from the credit reference agencies involved.

Asked whether the board had met to discuss the checks, a statement from the regulator said: "The Gambling Commission's board meets regularly to consider a wide range of regulatory and organisational matters.

"We don't comment on the agenda or discussions of board meetings. As with any board decisions, where there is information to communicate publicly, we will do so at the appropriate time."

Last week the commission's executive director of operations Sue Young said in a speech that the board had been presented with "an extensive evidence base" at its meeting last month but that it had not yet completed its assessment.

She added: "We know how important this is and I think that’s why the board are making sure they take the time to judge this from all sides."

The government has effectively ceded the final decision on whether the checks should go ahead to the Gambling Commission.

Responding last week to a written question on the issue from Newbury's MP Lee Dillon, culture minister Ian Murray said: "It is for the Gambling Commission to decide whether to implement financial risk assessments. DCMS [Department for Culture, Media and Sport] supports the policy intent behind financial risk assessments, and has had regular engagement with the Gambling Commission on this issue."

Should the Gambling Commission decide to go ahead with the checks, it is likely the implementation process will be lengthy.

The regulator has previously said it would establish a group to develop the details of an implementation plan and timetable and would work with the government, operators and credit reference agencies.

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