Decision day for British racing as BHA board meets to discuss sport's governance

The BHA board meets on Monday with British racing's leadership in limbo and what happens next dependent on the views of the sport's major power blocs and the governing body's intended next chair Charles Allen.

When the board met last month it was formally presented for the first time with Lord Allen's proposals for a radical shake-up in the way the sport is run.

Those proposals were then communicated to the BHA's shareholders – the Racecourse Association (RCA), Racehorse Owners Association (ROA), Thoroughbred Breeders' Association and Licensed Personnel – who have now submitted their responses to the BHA and then on to Lord Allen.