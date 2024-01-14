Daryl Jacob hoping he can continue fine run at Lingfield after 'monumental effort' from Readin Tommy Wrong in Grade 1

Daryl Jacob believes Readin Tommy Wrong has a big future after he put up a "monumental effort" to land the rescheduled Grade 1 Lawlors of Naas Novice Hurdle on only his second start over hurdles last Friday.

The jockey is enjoying a purple patch in the double green silks of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede – he picked up another success in Ireland aboard the Tom Gibney-trained Intense Raffles on his only ride at Fairyhouse on Saturday – and is hopeful he can continue in that vein this week if the major prizes survive the forecast cold snap.

While Paul Townend will have first call on riding the same owners' El Fabiolo in the much-anticipated rematch with Jonbon in the BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot next Saturday, Jacob is not short of good horses heading into the weekend.