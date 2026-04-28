Danny Tudhope cleared to ride at Guineas weekend and Chester's May meeting after successful appeal against eight-day ban

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Danny Tudhope has successfully appealed against an eight-day ban for failing to pull up a horse in a timely manner at Newmarket's Craven meeting.

The Group 1-winning jockey was riding My Mate Alfie for David O'Meara in the Group 3 Abernant Stakes this month when the pair became detached from the field around the halfway point in the six-furlong contest.

Tudhope pulled him up and dismounted in the final furlong, and it emerged the five-year-old was lame on his right hind leg after sustaining an injury. He was taken for treatment off course but had to be euthanised.

The raceday stewards banned Tudhope for eight days for a breach of rule (F)26 for "failing to pull up in a timely manner after he appeared to have a problem, which was materially affecting his performance".

However, his suspension was overturned by an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday following a three-hour hearing.

Panel chair Fiona Horlick KC said: "It was for the British Horseracing Authority to prove to the civil standard that Mr Tudhope was in breach of rule (F)26. Our very short decision is that they have not proved that he was in breach of that and therefore, this appeal is allowed."

Charlotte Davison, representing the BHA, alleged that Tudhope was "clearly aware" that My Mate Alfie had an issue as he was "repeatedly" looking down at the horse after they passed the three-furlong pole.

Tudhope, who was represented by Rory Mac Neice, told the panel that Davison's reasoning "baffled" him. He said he did not feel My Mate Alfie went lame until the incident in the final furlong.

The jockey said: "I did it in the nicest, most comfortable way possible for the horse. I can tell you now that if he were lame earlier in the race, I'd have been the first to pull him up.

"I didn't feel like he went lame until he actually did, when I jumped off. I wasn't thinking about crossing the line. I had no reason to finish the race."

Tudhope told the panel that the fact it was a sprint and the nature of Newmarket's Rowley Mile course impact how quickly a horse can be pulled up.

"At Newmarket, when you hit the two-furlong pole, you're going downhill, hitting undulations, and it's not the easiest to pull a horse up very quickly," he said. "You have to pull up in a reasonable time for the horse. You can't just bring them to a halt straight away. If you do that, you'll probably cause more damage.

"I eased up in as timely a manner as possible for the horse's sake. It's very hard to pull up going downhill or when you're going 40mph at some points of a race. To do so straight away or within a furlong in a six-furlong race is impossible."

Tudhope is now free to ride between April 30 and May 7, including at this weekend's Guineas meeting at Newmarket and Chester's May meeting next week.

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