Dance Sequence popular in Oaks betting with Epsom to begin Derby meeting on good to soft ground

Dance Sequence has been popular among punters this morning and is being backed to give Charlie Appleby and William Buick their first win in the Betfred Oaks (4.30 ).

The daughter of Dubawi has been beaten in two starts this campaign and must bounce back from a disappointing ninth in the 1,000 Guineas when last seen. However, she is now 12-1, having been as big as 16s overnight.

She attempts to end the John and Thady Gosden and Aidan O'Brien stranglehold on the Oaks, with the last ten runnings going to those yards.

While Dance Sequence is being backed, Rubies Are Red is proving weak in the Oaks market.

The three-year-old, closely related to the high-class Found, is now 9-1, having been a 7-1 shot earlier this morning.

Rubies are Red is yet to win in her career, but caught the eye when second in the Lingfield Oaks Trial on her last start.

Updated at 7.50am

Market movers

4.30: 2. Dance Sequence 12-1 (from 16)

Epsom to start on good to soft ground

The two-day Derby meeting will begin on good to soft ground after Epsom escaped the worst of the showers on Thursday.

The track was hit by just 1.8mm of rain on Thursday following no rain on Wednesday. The forecast on Friday is mostly dry with a chance of some light showers.

Speaking just before 8am, clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "We did get some rain yesterday but not loads and the main showers skirted us. We've been dry since around 6pm yesterday.

"We're calling it good to soft and it seems fair at the moment. In Flat terms, it's probably on the slower side of good. It'll be 17C today and there's currently a headwind, which is unusual for Epsom."

Published at 8.10am

Non-runners

3.45: 13. Sonnerie Power

