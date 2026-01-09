'He was his own character and a competitor' - Dan Skelton pays tribute to dual Cheltenham Festival winner Langer Dan after his death

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Dan Skelton has issued a heartfelt tribute after announcing the death of dual Cheltenham Festival winner Langer Dan to a heart condition.

Owned by Colm Donlon, the ten-year-old won back-to-back runnings of the Coral Cup at the festival in 2023 and 2024, and was retired last March after being found to have an underlying heart problem.

Skelton said: "He was quite a remarkable little horse. He was always one of those horses who everyone loved, and we felt the same way. He was his own character. He captured the imagination of everyone because he was a competitor."



Langer Dan made 27 appearances for Skelton, and as well as two victories at the Cheltenham Festival, he won a Grade 3 at Aintree in 2022, the Grade 3 Paddy Power Imperial Cup in March 2021, and finished second behind subsequent Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs at Cheltenham the following week.

Skelton said: "We’d get to a month out from the festival and he was always one of the most talked about horses on the preview circuit, so at least he did the business on a couple of occasions.

"In a different world, he might have won four times at Cheltenham. He was brought down when he was the favourite in 2022, and he finished second to Galopin Des Champs in the Martin Pipe the year before when chasing a £50,000 bonus."

Langer Dan was diagnosed with a rare heart condition, whereby his heart was expanding, shortly after the final run of his career at Windsor last January, and was looked after by Amber Blythe, who works for the leading trainer.

Skelton said: "We had to train him at Harry’s house because he wouldn’t train on the main gallop, but he just had unbelievable tenacity and a desire to win, and that’s what set him apart. He was all heart.

"I bought him as a foal, and I remember trotting him round and telling Colm that I didn’t think he was any good. He hadn’t grown, but Colm said to give him a chance. From a yearling to a three-year-old, he never grew. He was tiny. He won his first race at Ludlow, and he was remarkable. He just loved his racing."

Announcing the news on social media, Skelton said: "We're saddened to say we lost Langer Dan suddenly yesterday to the heart condition he was diagnosed with in February last year. He enjoyed a wonderful, well-deserved retirement and was thoroughly spoilt by Amber Blythe, who rode him during his time in training."

"Thank you to owner Colm Donlon for his devotion to Langer Dan both during his racing career and throughout his retirement. We'll never forget what he achieved on the racecourse, and he will be greatly missed by all."

