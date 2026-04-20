Dan Skelton and the £5 million prize-money target - what does his final week of entries look like as he targets a historic landmark?

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Dan Skelton became the first trainer in British jump racing history to surpass £4 million in prize-money just a month ago, and now he is on the brink of doing something even more remarkable by breaking through the £5m barrier.

Skelton is just £126,793 short of £5m and is assembling a strong squad to target the Perth festival, as well as the season finales at Warwick and Sandown before the campaign ends on Saturday. The trainer has kept his options open with many runners having multiple entries across the week, although he will not be represented in the bet365 Gold Cup, the big betting race of the weekend.

After recording his first Plumpton winner of the campaign on Sunday, Perth is the sole remaining track where he is yet to have a winner in the 2025-26 season. However, the soon-to-be champion jumps trainer hopes to rectify that situation on the first day of the track's three-day meeting on Wednesday. He said: “I think our two best chances come on day one with Panic Attack [Listed Mares' Chase ] and Tormund Giantsbane [Listed Novices' Hurdle ].”