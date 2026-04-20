- More
Dan Skelton and the £5 million prize-money target - what does his final week of entries look like as he targets a historic landmark?
Dan Skelton became the first trainer in British jump racing history to surpass £4 million in prize-money just a month ago, and now he is on the brink of doing something even more remarkable by breaking through the £5m barrier.
Skelton is just £126,793 short of £5m and is assembling a strong squad to target the Perth festival, as well as the season finales at Warwick and Sandown before the campaign ends on Saturday. The trainer has kept his options open with many runners having multiple entries across the week, although he will not be represented in the bet365 Gold Cup, the big betting race of the weekend.
After recording his first Plumpton winner of the campaign on Sunday, Perth is the sole remaining track where he is yet to have a winner in the 2025-26 season. However, the soon-to-be champion jumps trainer hopes to rectify that situation on the first day of the track's three-day meeting on Wednesday. He said: “I think our two best chances come on day one with Panic Attack [Listed Mares' Chase] and Tormund Giantsbane [Listed Novices' Hurdle].”
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Change of plan for Derby favourite as Aidan O'Brien eyes another stunning Chester-Epsom double
- Ranked: bookmakers in Britain by their number of open shops on the high street
- The evidence has spoken and it’s time to listen: financial risk assessments need to be reconsidered
- Jonbon handed final Grade 1 assignment of the season as entries and confirmations revealed for jumps finale at Sandown
- 'From what we're seeing we think she's better than ever' - big plan in store for star Cheveley Park mare
- Change of plan for Derby favourite as Aidan O'Brien eyes another stunning Chester-Epsom double
- Ranked: bookmakers in Britain by their number of open shops on the high street
- The evidence has spoken and it’s time to listen: financial risk assessments need to be reconsidered
- Jonbon handed final Grade 1 assignment of the season as entries and confirmations revealed for jumps finale at Sandown
- 'From what we're seeing we think she's better than ever' - big plan in store for star Cheveley Park mare