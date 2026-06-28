'Dad died while wearing his T-shirt that reads Just A Boy Who Loves Horses' - racing loses National winner Gerald Faulkner at 78

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Former jump jockey Gerald Faulkner, who remarkably rode his first winner in the Midlands Grand National, has died at the age of 78.

That victory on the Arthur Stephenson-trained Proud Percy at Uttoxeter in 1972 came just four months after he had taken out a licence and was achieved despite losing an iron with seven fences to jump.

He had enjoyed success in pony shows and gymkhanas as a child in Ludlow, but fell in love with the north-east after moving to Stephenson's yard in County Durham. The best horse he rode was Supermaster, whose 34 wins included his trainer's landmark 1,000th triumph.

Faulkner's best season was 1977-78, when he won 21 races, including five on The Fencer.

Gerald Faulkner on Brother Will at Sedgefield

He rode his final winner at Sedgefield in May 1979 and went on to become an HGV driver, but his daughter Sarah recalled: "He talked about his career in racing throughout my childhood and right up to the end. It was such a precious time for him.

"All the lads at Arthur Stephenson's yard were like his family and he remembered all the horses, the names and the stories as though it was yesterday. It was bittersweet that Dad died while wearing his T-shirt that reads 'Just A Boy Who Loves Horses'."

She added: "I knew he was popular but I didn't expect the outpouring there's been on Facebook since he died. It's been really touching. He was clearly remembered with huge affection; the word that kept coming up for him was 'gentleman'."

The funeral is at 11.45am on Tuesday, July 7 at St John's Church, Shildon (DL4 1ND), followed by a committal at Wear Valley Crematorium in Coundon (DL14 8PE), with drinks afterwards at Shildon Civic Hall (DL4 1AH). Family flowers only. Donations to the Injured Jockeys Fund.