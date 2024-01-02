Corach Rambler to go straight to Gold Cup before defending National title but Ahoy Senor festival route uncertain

Lucinda Russell is pondering multiple options for the talented Ahoy Senor , but she has more certainty about Corach Rambler heading straight to the Gold Cup before the defence of his Grand National crown.

Last season's Grand National winner has not been seen since finishing a respectable third behind Royale Pagaille and Bravemansgame in the Betfair Chase, his first run in Grade 1 company, and will not run again until the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Corach Rambler is available at 33-1 with bet365 for the Gold Cup, having won the Ultima Handicap Chase at the last two Cheltenham Festivals. Last season's winning effort came after a break and Russell is keen to follow the same fresh-is-best strategy.

Russell said: "Corach Rambler and Ahoy Senor will both be entered for the Gold Cup and we’ll see how we go from there.

"Corach will go straight to Cheltenham. It worked brilliantly last year and it's strange to think the Gold Cup will be sort of a warm-up to the Grand National. He was great in the Betfair Chase and was close at the finish; he's in great form and seems better than ever."

The route to Cheltenham is less clear with Ahoy Senor. The nine-year-old was pulled up in the Charlie Hall Chase and Coral Gold Cup this season but has displayed a liking for Cheltenham, finishing second to L'Homme Presse in the 2022 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and winning last season's Cotswold Chase. He was also leading the field in last season's Gold Cup before falling at the 17th fence.

Ahoy Senor: last season's Cotswold Chase winner has several options before the Cheltenham Festival Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"Ahoy Senor had sore heels from the Coral Gold Cup and I'd really like to run him again before deciding where he goes at Cheltenham," said Russell. "He might have an entry at Lingfield [Fleur de Lys Chase], but the only thing is I do think he's better on good ground, so if it's very heavy we wouldn't go there.

"There are a few possibilities coming up before Cheltenham and for the festival he has also been entered in the Ryanair on the Thursday, just to have that option. We'll just see how he is over the next few weeks before we make a decision."

The Scottish stable has kept its momentum throughout the core season and began the new year with two winners at Musselburgh, and Russell feels her team is in a good spot heading into the spring festivals.

She said: "It's great because this time last year we never thought we'd have the success we did – we didn't even know if Corach was going to go for the National or not. It's amazing to see how things changed over those three or four months. This is always an exciting time of year and, while we've kept the momentum up all season, we're in a particularly good place for the spring."

Smart novice chasers Giovinco, who disappointed in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton, and Apple Away could play a big part for the yard before the end of the season and are being considered for Cheltenham.

Russell added: "Giovinco is an exciting horse. He'll be better on good ground and Sandown might be an option beforehand as we'd like to get another run into him at the start of February.

"Our other Cheltenham horse is Apple Away , who goes to Warwick next before hopefully going for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase."

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (3.30 Cheltenham, March 15)

Sky Bet: 5-4 Galopin Des Champs, 4-1 Fastorslow, 10 Gerri Colombe, 12 Shishkin, 16 Hewick, 20 Royale Pagaille, L'Homme Presse, 25 bar

