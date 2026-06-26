Constitution River new Coral-Eclipse favourite in latest twist to topsy-turvy ante-post market

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Constitution River is the new favourite for next week's Coral-Eclipse as a lively ante-post market changed complexion again after Aidan O'Brien left the door ajar for his superstar three-year-old to appear at Sandown.

The three-year-old colt overcame a complicated wide draw at Chantilly last month to run out a brilliant winner of the Prix du Jockey Club, after which O'Brien had considered giving him a mid-summer break with a view to some high-profile autumn targets.

His stablemate Hawk Mountain had been described as a "strong possibility" for the 1m2f Group 1 but, speaking to the Racing Post on Thursday, O'Brien said it was now "50-50" which one of his two will line up on July 4.

That news has prompted another shake-up in what Coral's Dave Stevens had called a "lively week" for the ante-post market.

Ombudsman had been favourite following his career-best performance in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last week, an effort that saw him provisionally rated the best horse in the world by the BHA's head of handicapping Dominic Gardiner-Hill.

Gethin (red cap) had been installed as favourite with Coral after Ombudsman (right) was ruled out of the Eclipse Credit: Getty Images

However, joint-trainer Thady Gosden ruled him out of an appearance in the Eclipse late on Wednesday evening with connections electing to wait for the Juddmonte International at York in August. The immediate impact was a new favourite in Gethin, who had chased home Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at the track last month.

However, O'Brien's comments have led to a third outright favourite in as many days.

"It's been a lively week in the Coral-Eclipse market, with Gethin backed, Ombudsman ruled out, and now Constitution River apparently very much in the reckoning to give Aidan O'Brien an unprecedented fourth successive victory in the race," said Coral's Stevens.

"Given his trainer's fantastic record in the Coral-Eclipse, if he lines up next Saturday, Constitution River will start favourite for the £1 million showpiece."

The five-day confirmations stage and the addition of any supplementary entries will both take place at midday on Monday.

Coral-Eclipse (Sandown, July 4)

Coral: 2 Constitution River, 5-2 Gethin, 9-2 Hawk Mountain, 8 A Boy Named Susie, Saddadd, 10 Gstaad, 14 Calandagan, Montreal, 16 Almaqam, Bay City Roller, Diamond Necklace, Opera Ballo, Precise, 20 bar.

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