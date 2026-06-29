Constitution River 5-4 for Eclipse but Aidan O'Brien still to commit as his world record bid starts to gather pace

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The relentless Aidan O'Brien is 11-4 with Paddy Power to break his own world record for Group or Grade 1 wins in a calendar year after an explosive start to the season, but a decision on whether red-hot favourite Constitution River will bid to become his 12th top-level winner of the campaign in this weekend's Coral-Eclipse will not be made until Wednesday.

A field of nine remain in the Sandown showpiece and Constitution River is now into 5-4 with the sponsors, having been as big as 7-4 with some firms on Monday morning, as punters obviously believe he will be the one tasked to secure O'Brien's tenth win in the race and a fourth in a row.

The Prix du Jockey Club winner, who came from a seemingly impossible draw at Chantilly, is not the chosen one from Ballydoyle just yet, though, and O'Brien could yet decide to rely on the horse he beat in France, Hawk Mountain, instead. The Wootton Bassett colt was no bigger than 9-2 on Monday morning but has drifted to as big as 14-1.