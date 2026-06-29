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Constitution River and Hawk Mountain remain in contention as Aidan O'Brien sets sights on Coral-Eclipse
Ballydoyle trainer trains four of the nine confirmed after a surprise supplementary entry was made on Monday
Constitution River and Hawk Mountain remain in contention for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse (3.35), with nine horses in the mix after King's Gambit was supplemented on Monday.
In addition to the Prix du Jockey Club first and second, Aidan O'Brien, bidding for his tenth success, also confirmed Causeway and Flushing Meadows for the Group 1.
The early market is headed by Constitution River ahead of Wathnan Racing's Gethin, who finished a neck behind Ombudsman in last month's Brigadier Gerard Stakes.
Donnacha O'Brien is set to be represented by A Boy Named Susie, while Saddadd and Galen complete the provisional field for Roger Varian and Joseph O'Brien.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Sir Mark Prescott is taking aim at the Betway Lancashire Oaks (2.40) with 2024 runner-up Tiffany, one of nine entries made for the Group 2.
The six-year-old, who placed in two German Group 1s last year, will bid to emulate Alpinista, a winner at Haydock in 2021 before adding the Arc the following season.
Due to track repairs being carried out at Haydock, the race will be run at Newmarket, where Tiffany's rivals could include Crepe Suzette for John and Thady Gosden.
Coral-Eclipse confirmations
Galen Joseph O'Brien
Gethin Owen Burrows
King's Gambit Harry Charlton
Saddadd Roger Varian
A Boy Named Susie Donnacha O'Brien
Causeway Aidan O'Brien
Constitution River Aidan O'Brien
Flushing Meadows Aidan O'Brien
Hawk Mountain Aidan O'Brien
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