Constitution Hill's Southwell romp leaves more questions than answers - the heart says Champion Hurdle, the head says not

Only Constitution Hill could manage to make a situation even more confusing by doing everything he was supposed to do. We are none the wiser. In fact, we are probably more in the dark.

It was the best possible outcome, but the worst possible outcome at the same time. What we are dealing with now is a Flat freak, who obliterated mid-80s rated horses at his leisure, as well as being one of the greatest hurdlers of the modern era. He's the rarest of commodities.

Nicky Henderson said on Friday night that this explosive display "opens a lot of doors" and that's the problem. A first-world problem, but a problem nonetheless.

Had he been all-out to reel in Square Necker it would have been far more conclusive. A workmanlike success over a horse who posted a Racing Post Rating of 87 on his previous start at Dundalk would have proved that an audacious Flat campaign, taking in Group races along the way, was pure and utter nonsense. Now we know it's not. Therein lies the problem.

If he were six years younger and two vital organs heavier, it would be a no-brainer to stay on the Flat but he's a nine-year-old gelding who is now as short as 7-4 with William Hill for the Champion Hurdle. Get on with it and run him at Cheltenham, I hear you all scream, but it's not as simple as that.

I hate myself for saying this, but my gut is telling me that Southwell has made a Champion Hurdle appearance less likely than more. That might sound daft, but he was so impressive that Plan B could become Plan A.

The Ormonde Stakes at Chester in May might be an ideal target if hurdling is shelved. The 1m5f trip would be perfect and there should still be plenty of juice in the ground in early May. Illinois ran to an RPR of 118 when he won the race last year and it's not beyond the bounds of possibility that Constitution Hill could run to a figure like that.

Could we see him trying to do a Wicklow Brave in the Irish St Leger at the Curragh in September? I think we could.



Constitution Hill: made light work of Southwell field Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The horse who immediately springs to mind is the ill-fated Trueshan were he to pursue a Flat campaign this year. He was a gelding who needed plenty of cut in the ground so there are similarities there, but Constitution Hill has far more pace than him and I'm not sure he would want an end-to-end gallop over 2m on the Flat. He's too quick for that.

The heart says he simply has to run in the Champion Hurdle, but the head says he won't. Shame on me for writing such scandalous words, but that was my initial reaction as he coasted by the line at Southwell.

He might be our marquee jumps horse, but there are more doors open now that don't involve jumping hurdles. It's going to be a fascinating fortnight in Seven Barrows as they try to do the right thing. I've no idea what that is. I'm more confused now than ever before.

