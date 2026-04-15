Nicky Henderson says 'it wasn't a close call' as Constitution Hill ruled out of Newbury engagement on Saturday due to ground

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Nicky Henderson expressed his frustration after he was forced to rule Constitution Hill out of Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes at Newbury due to the ground, but said the decision "wasn't a close call" after walking the track on Wednesday.

The Lambourn trainer this week voiced his concerns regarding quick conditions at the Berkshire track – described as good to firm on Monday morning – and that he wanted to assess the ground before declarations on Thursday.

After walking the course, which is now described as good with a mostly dry forecast between now and Saturday, with Newbury's clerk of the course George Hill, Henderson said he was left with no choice but to stop the nine-year-old's participation in the £95,000 contest, registered as the Group 3 John Porter Stakes.

He told the Racing Post: "We're not going to run him. I just can't do it, and there's no point in waiting any longer because the rain is not going to come in before Saturday. I walked the track with George this morning and he said it's only going to get quicker than slower by Saturday afternoon, so there's no point declaring him.

"We wanted to let everyone know because there's obviously a lot of interest, which is lovely and we do appreciate that, but it wasn't a close call, which helps us in a way, and it means I'm not having sleepless nights about it."

Constitution Hill pulls in a big crowd at the annual Lambourn Open Day Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Unbeaten in two starts on the all-weather at Southwell and Kempton, Constitution Hill was due to make his first start in Group company in a race which received ten possible runners at the entries stage on Monday.

Group winners Bellum Justum, Al Aasy and the well-fancied Convergent remain in contention, and Henderson was disappointed at not being able to let the Michael Buckley-owned gelding test his credentials against them.

He said: "There's quite a big difference between good, good to firm on the Flat, and good, good to firm over jumps, and it's surprising how big that difference is.

"It'll take an awful lot of rain for that ground to change, so we've got to sadly bypass. It's disappointing because he's in great form."

Constitution Hill's run at Newbury was expected to be his last before a summer break, having been in training at Seven Barrows since last summer for the start of the jumps season in the autumn, and Henderson will now have to look elsewhere.

He said: "We'll have a look and see. We're obviously disappointed not to run him, but he's a big, heavy boy. He runs as a Flat racehorse, but he doesn't look anything like one.

"I'll talk to Michael about what happens now. I've only just spoken to him about what we're going to do this weekend, and I haven't looked much further. There are a couple of 0-100 handicaps that he could come into after two runs because he's rated 101."

Analysis: where could Constitution Hill run next?

Henderson and Buckley have yet to discuss where they might get a run into Constitution Hill before he goes on his summer break but, if he is to make the step up into Group or Listed company, the Group 3 Prix d’Hedouville at Longchamp on May 3 could come into the reckoning.

Longchamp was riding extremely quick last Sunday but its position by the Seine means it takes relatively little rain to ease conditions. The race has already closed but has a second entry stage on April 21 at a fee of €1,600, although judging by an initial entry which includes Dubai Sheema Classic runner-up West Wind Blows and the 2024 King George winner Goliath, it is unlikely to be a penalty kick.

British-based fans of Henderson’s star will hope for an appearance closer to home, but two days earlier on the Friday of the Guineas meeting, the Betfred Jockey Club Stakes would require Constitution Hill to race in and out of the Dip, something he would surely not be asked to do without considerable give underfoot.

In addition that race requires him to leap straight into Group 2 company, while the Group 3 Ladbrokes-sponsored Ormonde Stakes at Chester's May meeting the following week is over 1m5½f and on a tight track that looks unlikely to suit.

And then on May 16 there is the Group 3 Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes, back at Newbury and over the same course and distance as the John Porter, but a month later. If none of those appeal, it’s easy to see why connections might just be tempted by an entry in one of the higher-class handicaps coming up in the spring programme.

Scott Burton

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