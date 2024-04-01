Constitution Hill ruled out for the remainder of the season after returning home from veterinary hospital

Nicky Henderson has confirmed his star hurdler Constitution Hill is back at Seven Barrows but has ruled him out of the Punchestown festival following five days at a veterinary hospital to monitor suspected colic.

The unbeaten hurdler was admitted on Wednesday evening but was able to avoid surgery and returned to Henderson's base at Lambourn on Monday morning to recover.

While Henderson issued a positive update on the seven-time Grade 1 winner, he ruled out a trip to Punchestown at the end of the month to take on State Man and will instead send his stable star out to grass for the summer.

In a statement posted to X , Henderson said: "Constitution Hill returned to Seven Barrows this morning and it is wonderful to have him home after what he has endured.

"He resumed normal feed yesterday with no further ill effects and had a nice pick of grass in the welcome sunshine. Hopefully this is all behind him now but I am afraid it is easy to see he had a difficult week and the reality is he is going to take some time to recover and put some weight back on again. Therefore our much anticipated match with State Man will have to wait until next season.

"As long as he is ok that is all that matters but it has been a horrible few months since his great performance in the Christmas Hurdle. It is time for him to have a summer holiday now look forward to his return, hopefully in the Fighting Fifth."

Constitution Hill has raced just once this season when winning at Kempton on Boxing Day before his bid for a second Champion Hurdle was called off due to unsatisfactory blood test results in the build up to the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old, who also missed Trials day due to a bad scope, was one of several high-profile horses from Seven Barrows to miss last month's festival due to disappointing runs from the yard's other runners, with Shishkin and Jonbon among the meeting's notable absentees.

Henderson added: "Michael Buckey [owner] and I and all at Seven Barrows would like to thank the literally thousands of Constitution Hill supporters for all their kind messages. I would like to say they are appreciated by him, but they certainly are by all of us! I would also like to thank the vets."



What is colic?

Colic is a term used to describe the clinical signs of abdominal pain in a horse. Horses are particularly sensitive to pain originating from the abdomen and are only able to respond clinically in a particular way.

The anatomy of the horse's intestinal system and its complexity add to the susceptibility of this syndrome. Those clinical signs will include looking uncomfortable, pawing at the ground, increased heart rate, sweating, flank watching and frequently lying down and continuously rolling. These are all indications that the horse has some sort of abdominal pain. That pain may be because of distension of the gut from gas or an impact from fibrous food, all the way through to a twisted bowel, which may be fatal if not surgically treated.

Read these next:

'We've had a traumatic few days' - Constitution Hill in veterinary hospital to monitor suspected colic

Millions of reasons to smile as we remember the Voice of Racing

What's on this week: Classic contenders begin to emerge as jump season's final month kicks off in style

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.