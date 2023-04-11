'Constitution Hill might be under the weather' - owner happy to take on unbeaten superstar in Aintree Hurdle

The owner of I Like To Move It, who finished 34 lengths behind Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle, hopes his horse can pull a rabbit out of the hat when he clashes with jumping's hottest property in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle on Thursday.

Most eyes will be on Michael Buckley's flawless champion, who is six from six and widely expected to stretch his unbeaten run to seven on the opening day of the Aintree Grand National meeting, but Jamie Shepperd, who owns I Like To Move It with his wife Anne-Marie, is ready for another crack at the Nicky Henderson-trained superstar.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained I Like To Move It impressed in the Greatwood and Kingwell before his tame sixth in the Champion Hurdle and Shepperd said: "He's in good form and has been working nicely. Sam [Twiston-Davies] is happy with him and so is Nigel. He was under the weather at Cheltenham. We had his wind tested and his blood tested, and his scopes just showed he was a little off, nothing dramatic. You could see he died off at the top of the hill at Cheltenham and that wasn't him.