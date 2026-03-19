Constitution Hill is set for his second Flat start - but what does the opposition look like this time?

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The 1m4f novice stakes (7.30 ) at Kempton on Wednesday will mark Constitution Hill's second start on the Flat, after his explosive debut in the sphere prompted Nicky Henderson and Michael Buckley to retire him from jump racing.

Roadlesstravelled and Star Artist , who were in arrears behind the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner last time, are potential runners, but who else could be in opposition this time around?

Trainer: Andrew Balding