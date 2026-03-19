Ryan Moore booked to replace banned Oisin Murphy for Constitution Hill's second Flat start at Kempton on Wednesday night

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Nicky Henderson has turned to Ryan Moore to replace Oisin Murphy for Constitution Hill's eagerly anticipated second Flat start at Kempton on Wednesday.

Champion jockey Murphy would have been the first choice to partner the nine-year-old, having been on board when he lit up Southwell's Friday Night Live card last month with a nine-and-a-half-length victory on his Flat debut.

Murphy is suspended for eight days from March 24-31 after being found to have used his whip once above the permitted level of six when scoring on Caliban at Southwell last week, a breach that triggered a deferred suspension for 'totting up' offences.

Henderson and owner Michael Buckley have secured the booking of Moore, whose agent Tony Hind contacted the six-time champion trainer when learning about the available ride. Moore has ridden just 13 times for the Lambourn trainer in his illustrious career, partnering two winners.

Henderson had previously mentioned finding another novice race for Constitution Hill, and this contest, over the same mile-and-a-half trip, appears to come at the right time. Speaking to the Racing Post on Thursday, he said: "It's not the practice he needs, but we've got to be getting ahead in trying to get him a handicap mark, so we feel it's better to get it done this way.

"He's got to have three runs, and we need them under our belt, because there are a lot of big handicaps we can be thinking about."

Officials at Kempton were aware of the possibility of the 2023 Champion Hurdle hero having his second Flat outing at the track, and would be very hopeful of attracting a significantly bigger crowd than the few hundred spectators who witnessed last year's fixture.

Barney Clifford, clerk of the course at the Surrey venue, said on Thursday: "Nicky highlighted this race to me a couple of weeks ago because the conditions suit Constitution Hill.

"He's won the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle here twice, while he's also been here for a gallop on the all-weather track on the Cheltenham Festival gallops morning, so we're looking forward to welcoming him here again should he run."

Clifford, like many, was blown away by the manner of Constitution Hill's victory over Square Necker and 11 other rivals last month, and is excited about the levels of interest his potential Kempton run will spark.

He said: "I hope people will come. Looking at what he did at Southwell, both with his performance and the press he generated, hopefully it'll gather momentum and we'll be rewarded at the track on Wednesday."

Constitution Hill and Oisin Murphy (black cap) en route to victory at Southwell Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Newbury's Group 3 John Porter Stakes, which takes place on April 18, has also been discussed as a possibility for the eight-time Grade 1-winning hurdler.

Henderson said: "Kempton would give him three weeks until the John Porter and, rather than having to gallop him round the place here, I think another run would do him good.

"Nico [de Boinville] came and rode him in a piece of work this morning and he felt great, and he's the one person who does know him. It works nicely from Southwell to here, and then from here to Newbury, so it leads us there quite tidily."

Constitution Hill, for whom the Melbourne Cup was mentioned as a possible target by owner Michael Buckley last month, is priced between 14-1 and 16-1 for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June. He is a considerably shorter price to make it two out of two on the Flat next week, with Paddy Power installing him at 2-7 for the Kempton contest.

Virgin Bet Novice Stakes (7.30 Kempton, Wednesday)

Paddy Power: 2-7 Constitution Hill, 3 Sea Of Kings, 6 Classical Allusion, 7 Roadlesstravelled, 25 Serviceman, 33 Keep It Cool, 40 Edward Sexton, 66 Star Artist, 100 Victors Spirit.

Read these next . . .

'It's not what any of us wanted. I think he's the best hurdler around when he stands up' - Constitution Hill receives heroic Cheltenham send-off

John Porter? Melbourne Cup? I fear we might be greatly exaggerating Constitution Hill’s Flat potential

Michael Buckley nominates an attractive Flat target for Constitution Hill as Newbury vows to 'put on a show like no other'

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning