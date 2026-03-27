Constitution Hill and Old Park Star among those on show for a 'bigger and better Lambourn Open Day than ever before'

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Racing fans will not have to wait for Newbury’s John Porter Stakes to catch a next glimpse of Constitution Hill , with the nine-year-old set to be a star attraction at the Lambourn Open Day next Friday.

Nicky Henderson’s stable star, who impressed with his second Flat success at Kempton on Wednesday evening, will be among the headline names on show at the annual charity event on April 3 (Good Friday).

More than 20 training yards will open their doors to the public from 9am-1pm, including Henderson’s Seven Barrows, offering a behind-the-scenes look at one of British racing’s key centres.

Visitors will have the chance to see a host of leading names and recent Cheltenham Festival winners, including Supreme Novices’ Hurdle victor Old Park Star , alongside Jingko Blue and Holloway Queen . Former champions including Altior will also be on show.

Henderson said: “It’s a terrific day and one we always enjoy. It’s great to be able to open the doors at Seven Barrows and let people come in and see the horses at home. There’s plenty going on across Lambourn and it really is a day for everyone.”

Sprinter Sacre (left) and Altior with Nicky Henderson at a previous Lambourn Open Day

The afternoon programme will be centred around the main arena, featuring the popular Carisbrooke Stud Celebrity Showjumping, with riders Nico de Boinville, James Bowen and AP McCoy set to take part.

The Parade of Equine Heroes will include Altior, Coneygree and Mister Coffey , while a range of other attractions include schooling sessions over fences, the Shetland Pony Grand National and family entertainment throughout the day.

Mark Smyly, chairman of the Lambourn Open Day, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to Lambourn for what promises to be a bigger and better Open Day than ever before. It’s a brilliant day for Lambourn and for the sport.

“The horses are what people come to see, but it’s just as important to show the team behind them and the work that goes in every day. It’s a fantastic day out for the whole family.”

Tickets can be purchased on the day at all car parks and money raised will go towards the Lambourn Valley Housing Trust, Thames Valley Air Ambulance, and other local causes.

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