Connor Brace 'gutted' to miss out on regular ride Crambo in Long Walk Hurdle
Connor Brace said he is "gutted" to have been overlooked for the ride on Crambo in the Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle on Saturday, when Jonathan Burke is set to take over for the first time.
Brace, 22, has been on board the six-year-old for eight of his nine starts and has partnered him to all six of his career victories, notably a hard-fought win in the EBF Final at Sandown last season. He was also on the Fergal O'Brien-trained runner when he was a staying-on third in the £125,000 handicap hurdle on his last start at Haydock in November.
Crambo – who was backed into 11-4 favourite for the weekend's highlight on Tuesday – would have been Brace's fifth ride in a Grade 1. His best finish came when third in the 2021 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase aboard Paint The Dream, owned by his grandfather David. Burke is a three-time Grade 1-winning rider.
Published on 19 December 2023inBritain
Last updated 18:00, 19 December 2023
