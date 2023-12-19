Racing Post logo
Connor Brace 'gutted' to miss out on regular ride Crambo in Long Walk Hurdle

Connor Brace: misses the ride on Crambo in Saturday's Long Walk Hurdle
Connor Brace: misses the ride on Crambo in Saturday's Long Walk HurdleCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Connor Brace said he is "gutted" to have been overlooked for the ride on Crambo in the Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle on Saturday, when Jonathan Burke is set to take over for the first time.

Brace, 22, has been on board the six-year-old for eight of his nine starts and has partnered him to all six of his career victories, notably a hard-fought win in the EBF Final at Sandown last season. He was also on the Fergal O'Brien-trained runner when he was a staying-on third in the £125,000 handicap hurdle on his last start at Haydock in November.

Crambo – who was backed into 11-4 favourite for the weekend's highlight on Tuesday – would have been Brace's fifth ride in a Grade 1. His best finish came when third in the 2021 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase aboard Paint The Dream, owned by his grandfather David. Burke is a three-time Grade 1-winning rider.

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 19 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 19 December 2023

