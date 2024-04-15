Confirmed runners and riders for Wednesday's Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket

A frantic week of trials for the two Newmarket Guineas kicks off on Wednesday with a fascinating clash between racing's longtime superpowers, Godolphin and Coolmore, in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwynn Stakes (3.35 ).

Charlie Appleby will take the wraps off Dance Sequence , who is currently no bigger than 6-1 for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas and makes her first start since making it two from two in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes last autumn.

Aidan O'Brien gives a first start over seven furlongs to Matrika , who was second to Porta Fortuna in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot before landing the Group 2 Airlie Stakes at the Curragh eight days later.

Quite unusually only four of the nine runners hold an entry for the 1,000 Guineas, with the Roger Varian-trained True Cyan a 50-1 chance for the Classic and Queen Of Zafeen a 100-1 shot for Richard Hughes.

In addition to those four fillies, Born To Rock (Jane Chapple Hyam), Spiritual (John and Thady Gosden) and Kathmandu (Brian Meehan) are all engaged in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches at Longchamp a week after the Guineas.

Andre Fabre sends Narkez over to Newmarket for the Fielden Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

James Fanshawe has declared Heritage House for the Nell Gwyn in preference to Thursday's Abernant Stakes over six furlongs.

Narkez will bid to give Andre Fabre a second win in the bet365 Fielden Stakes (2.25 ) over nine furlongs, following on from Intello, who won this in 2013 en route to finishing third in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains and winning the Prix du Jockey Club.

Charlie Appleby runs Kempton novice winner El Cordobes , while the Autumn Stakes form is to be tested by Ambiente Friendly , who finished third to Ancient Wisdom in the Newmarket Group 3. Zetland Stakes runner-up Gasper De Lemos represents Aidan O'Brien.

Royal Rhyme progressed from handicap company to finish 2023 with an excellent fifth-placed effort behind King Of Steel in the Group 1 Champion Stakes and is arguably the flagship horse in a ten-runner bet365 Earl of Sefton Stakes (3.00 )

1 Born To Rock Laura Pearson

2 Dance Sequence William Buick

3 Gushing Gold David Probert

4 Heritage House Callum Shepherd

5 Kathmandu Sean Levey

6 Lexington Belle Kieran O'Neill

7 Matrika Ryan Moore

8 Pretty Crystal Oisin Orr

9 Queen Of Zafeen Finley Marsh

10 Spiritual Kieran Shoemark

11 True Cyan James Doyle

