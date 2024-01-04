Confirmed runners and riders for the Veterans' Chase Series Final at Sandown on Saturday

Last year's runner-up Ramses De Teillee will take on 14 rivals as he bids to go one better in Saturday's Veterans' Chase Series Final (3.00 ) at Sandown. The David Pipe-trained 12-year-old chased home 50-1 shot Wishing And Hoping in the feature £100,000 handicap last season and is 4lb lower as he bids to make amends.

Pipe's stable jockey Jack Tudor was initially booked on Cap Du Nord and Ramses De Teillee, but the Christian Williams-trained 11-year-old was not among the 15 declarations.

Good Boy Bobby is the 6-1 favourite to confirm the form of November's course-and-distance victory over 2019 Ladbrokes Trophy winner De Rasher Counter , Cyclop , Larry and Lord Du Mesnil .

Good Boy Bobby would complete a hat-trick for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies if defying a 4lb higher mark, having beaten the reopposing Aye Right and Thomas Darby at Chepstow in October.

Aye Right was beaten only a neck by Good Boy Bobby at Chepstow and he meets the market leader on a stone better terms with Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford having booked 7lb claimer Dylan Johnston for the first time. Celebre D'Allen is another major ride for a conditional with Elizabeth Gale hoping to replicate her 16-length success in an Aintee qualifier for this race on Philip Hobbs and Johnson White's 12-year-old.

Two For Gold was second to Victtorino, who has followed up off 4lb higher since, at Ascot in November and the topweight returns to a right-handed track off a 1lb lower mark having been pulled up at Chepstow in a race won by subsequent Welsh Grand National hero Nassalam.

Anthony Honeyball won this race in 2020 with Jepeck and the trainer is represented by Sam Brown , who has 15 lengths to find with Cepage on last month’s meeting at Cheltenham.

James Bowen rode a treble on Challow day at Newbury last weekend and he partners Pertemps Final third Mill Green , who will be making just his fifth appearance over fences, as he bids for more major Saturday success.

Boldmere was fourth in the London National at this track last time and Nestor Park completes the line-up.

Veterans' Chase Series Final runners and riders

Two For Gold David Bass

Thomas Darby Harry Skelton

Aye Right Dylan Johnston (7)

Sam Brown Jonathan Burke

Lord Du Mesnil Gavin Sheehan

Cepage Charlie Deutsch

Mill Green James Bowen

Celebre D'Allen Elizabeth Gale (7)

Good Boy Bobby Sam Twiston-Davies

Ramses De Teillee Jack Tudor

De Rasher Counter Tom Bellamy

Cyclop Theo Gillard

Larry Tom Cannon

Boldmere Harry Bannister

Nestor Park Kielan Woods

Read these next:

The fan-favourite veterans bidding for final hurrahs - assessing the leading contenders for Saturday's big handicap

'It's the perfect race for him' - David Pipe eyes Sandown's Veterans' Final with last year's runner-up Ramses De Teillee

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.