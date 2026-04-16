Confirmed runners and riders for the Scottish Grand National at Ayr on Saturday

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Kim Roque narrowly heads the market for Saturday’s Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase after 21 declarations were made for the £200,000 race at Ayr.

Trained by Joseph Patrick O’Brien, the six-year-old has had just three starts in Britain and was last seen finishing fourth in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival. The 22-1 winner that day, Ask Brewster , lines up here for Cath Williams, who recently took over the licence from her husband Evan Williams after he was sentenced to three years in prison for causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Road To Home is Willie Mullins’ sole entry in a bid to land the race for the third time in a row, with his son Patrick in the saddle, having finished just a neck second to Ask Brewster at Cheltenham.

Emmet Mullins, who won the Irish National with Solider In Milan, saddles J’Arrive De L’Est with James Bowen booked for the ride, while Margaret Mullins sends out Blaze The Way under Danny Mullins.

King Of Answers is also prominent in the market, having stayed on well for second when stepped up in trip in the National Hunt Chase at the festival for Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore.

Midlands National winner Isaac Des Obeaux is partnered by Sam Twiston-Davies, while Ultima third Quebecois is ridden by Harry Cobden, both representing Paul Nicholls.

JP McManus has one contender in the Tom Lacey-trained Montregard , who landed the Swinley Handicap Chase at Ascot in February.

Confirmed runners and riders for the Scottish National

Blaze The Way Danny Mullins

Quebecois Harry Cobden

King of Answers Derek Fox

Isaac des Obeaux Sam Twiston-Davies

Our Power Danny Gilligan

Road To Home Patrick Mullins

Herakles Westwood James Bowen

Ask Brewster Shane Cotter (7)

Katate Dori Dylan Johnston

Stolen Silver Olive Nicholls (5)

Famous Bridge Sean Quinlan

Montregard Stan Sheppard

Maximilian William Maggs (3)

Gabbys Cross Sean Bowen

Kim Roque JJ Slevin

Collectors Item Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Git Maker Jonathan Burke

Kap Vert Sean Houlihan

Promontory Donagh Meyler

Chasingouttheblues Jamie Hamilton

Magna Sam Ciaran Gethings

Coral Scottish Grand National, 3.35 Ayr, Saturday

Coral: 9-2 Kim Roque, 6 King Of Answers, 7 Quebecois, Road To Home, 10 Isaac Des Obeaux, Montregard, 11 Ask Brewster, 12 Chasingouttheblues, 14 bar.

Albert Einstein takes on Zavateri in Greenham

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Albert Einstein bids to bounce back from a below-par reappearance in the Group 3 Watership Down Stud-sponsored Greenham Stakes (2.00 ) at Newbury on Saturday.

Albert Einstein disappointed when only sixth in a Listed race on his return at the Curragh last month but is a 8-1 chance for the Betfred 2,000 Guineas. Ryan Moore's mount sports a first-time hood.

Albert Einstein: declared for the Greenham at Newbury Credit: Patrick McCann

Zavateri , a 33-1 chance for the 2,000 Guineas, has his first start at three for Eve Johnson Houghton.

The three-year-old colt became a flagbearer for the yard last season, having edged out Gstaad in the Group 1 National Stakes, and is reunited with regular rider Charlie Bishop.

Title Role , who sports the same silks as O’Brien’s runner, is a contender for Simon and Ed Crisford after a fruitful few months in Meydan.

Karl Burke runs the Clifford Lee-ridden Alparslan , who was last seen finishing sixth in the Dewhurst in October, while Hugo Palmer saddles Ardisia , who ran 12 times last year, under Oisin Murphy.

Confirmed runners and riders for the Greenham Stakes

Albert Einstein Ryan Moore

Alparslan Clifford Lee

Aqpan Cristian Demuro

Ardisia Oisin Murphy

Gonna Fly Rossa Ryan

Needle Match Tom Marquand

Title Role James Doyle

Zavateri Charlie Bishop

Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes, 2.00 Newbury, Saturday

Paddy Power: 2 Zavateri, 11-4 Albert Einstein, 11-2 Title Role, 8 Alparslan, 9 Gonna Fly, 12 Needle Match, 14 Ardisia, 33 Aqpan.

Read more . . .

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