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Confirmed runners and riders for the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle on Saturday
Circus Of Rome, who has been the subject of a notable gamble this week, heads a field of 20 for the JenningsBet Northumberland Plate (3.15) at Newcastle on Saturday.
The Richard Hughes-trained runner opened at 20-1 in the betting with some firms but is now a best-priced 9-2 to provide Hughes with a second winner of the £150,000 handicap, after the victory of Calling The Wind in 2023.
Owned by Victorious Racing, Ride The Thunder makes his second start of the season for Roger Varian and was last seen finishing third behind the Wathnan Racing-owned Valiancy in a 1m5f handicap at Hamilton.
Course-and-distance winner Team Player is hoping to make his mark for trainer Ewan Whillans, while Prydwen, who scored at this track on All-Weather finals day in March 2024, represents George Scott.
Andrew Balding sends Spirit Mixer out to defend his crown, with the Jeff Smith runner winning at odds of 25-1 last year, while Geordie native Brian Ellison sends out two runners. The trainer fulfilled a lifetime ambition when winning the Plate in 2024 and saddles both Saint Etienne and Tashkhan.
Saffie Osborne partners the Dylan Cunha-trained Asgard's Captain, a winner at Newmarket in May before finishing fourth in a 1m4f handicap at Epsom last time, while William Buick has been booked to ride Bahadur, who was midfield in last week's Ascot Stakes for trainer Sean Woods.
Synergism runs for Sir Mark Prescott and bids to follow up on his successful seasonal reappearance at Lingfield, while Align The Stars, who also won on his seasonal debut before being beaten on his last two starts, goes for Charlie Johnston.
The two Irish challengers are Adrian McGuinness' Tribal Star, who was fourth in this race last year, and Zanndabad, who represents Tony Martin.
Saber Strike and Never So Brave clash at York
Elsewhere on Saturday, six go to post in the feature Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion Stakes at York.
The William Haggas-trained Saber Strike is an eye-catching runner, having been in action just a week ago when sixth after being sent off the 11-10 favourite for the Jersey Stakes.
Connections remain confident in his ability and are not put off by the quick turnaround as he takes on market leader Never So Brave.
The Andrew Balding runner enjoyed an excellent campaign last season, which was capped off with victory in the Group 1 City Of York Stakes, but the five-year-old has struggled to reproduce that form since.
Globetrotter Chicago Critic has not won for over a year but was second at Group 2 level in Dubai for trainer Johnny Murtagh earlier this year.
Juddmonte-owned Qirat caused a major upset when a 150-1 winner of the Sussex Stakes last year but has found life tougher since then and sports a first-time tongue-tie for trainer Ralph Beckett.
The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Balmacara and course-and-distance winner Royal Velvet complete the field.
Confirmed runners and riders for the Northumberland Plate
Prydwen Darragh Keenan
Tashkhan Paul Mulrennan
Circus Of Rome Finley Marsh
Align The Stars Daniel Muscutt
Spirit Mixer Rob Hornby
Bahadur William Buick
Dancing In Paris Dougie Costello
Team Player Greg Fairley
Blazeon Five Callum Rodriguez
Elysian Flame Rhys Elliott
Asgard's Captain Saffie Osborne
Saint Etienne Connor Beasley
Synergism Luke Morris
Tribal Star Adam Caffrey
Ride The Thunder Ray Dawson
Moon Over Miami Hector Crouch
Aqwaam Mikey Sheehy
Zanndabad Niall McCullagh
Gentleman Joe Warren Fentiman
Kirchner Cieren Fallon
Confirmed runners and riders for the Criterion Stakes
Balmacara Clifford Lee
Chicago Critic Oisin Orr
Never So Brave Oisin Murphy
Qirat Silvestre De Sousa
Royal Velvet Marco Ghiani
Saber Strike Tom Marquand
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