Confirmed runners and riders for the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso on Saturday

Benson will face a full field of 17 rivals on Saturday when he bids to become a back-to-back winner of the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50 ) at Kelso.

The Sandy Thomson-trained runner will retain the services of last year's winning jockey Ryan Mania after scoring by two lengths in the £120,000 contest, which is Scotland's most valuable hurdle race of the season.

Nicky Henderson will be represented by market-leader Under Control , who finished runner-up behind Ashroe Diamond at Grade 2 level on her last start and will become Henderson's and owner JP McManus's first runner in the race since dual Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D'Air, who he finished ninth behind Cormier on the final start of his career in 2022.

Cormier's trainer Brian Ellison will saddle Salsada for the seven-year-old mare's first start in almost a year, having last run in the 2023 Scottish Champion Hurdle, but the field was notably missing the hat-trick-seeking Brucio , who was a general 7-1 third favourite behind Under Control, and the Kerry Lee-trained Black Hawk Eagle .

Brucio will instead line up in Kelso's bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle (2.17 ) but Henderson will also be responsible for another likely favourite in Grade 1 winner Jango Baie , who was one of 12 runners declared for the Grade 2 contest.

Winner of the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day, the five-year-old holds entries for the Supreme and Baring Bingham but suffered a defeat to the well-regarded Handstands at Huntingdon last time out.

Jango Baie: Grade 1 winner at Aintree this season Credit: John Grossick

Alan King bids for Greatwood glory

Saturday also features action at Newbury, where just nine runners will line up in the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase (1.55 ).

The £100,000 contest, which attracted an initial 18 entries, will be headed by Grandeur D'Ame , who bids to deliver Alan King and Tom Cannon their first wins in the feature race.

Nine-time winner Paul Nicholls will seek to extend his record with Noel Novices' Chase runner-up Kandoo Kid and the in-form Stan Sheppard will attempt to secure his second big success of the season on Highstakesplayer , who has lost just one of his last six starts.

The Grimthorpe Handicap Chase (3.40 ) headlines the action at Doncaster and has secured a field of 13 runners led by the Richard Hobson-trained Some Scope following a ready success at the track last month under Gavin Sheehan.

Undersupervision , who won the race in 2022 and was second last year, will also return to the 3m2f contest for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies alongside premier handicap winners Does He Know and Ashtown Lad .

Doncaster's card also features another big name in Nube Negra , who will step outside of Graded company for the first time since 2019 when he takes on Tommy's Oscar and Homme Public the 2m½f handicap chase (2.35 ).

bet365 Morebattle Hurdle runners and riders

Benson Ryan Mania

Under Control Nico de Boinville

Anyharminasking Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Geromino Charlie Maggs

Little Mixup Mark McDonagh

N'Golo Conor O'Farrell

Bingoo Charlotte Jones

Rewired Luke Scott

Bass Rock Lewis Dobb

Salsada Daryl Jacob

Ginger Mail Danny McMenamin

Caithness Derek Fox

The Churchill Lad Ross Chapman

Black Hawk Eagle Richard Patrick

Ganapathi Sam Coltherd

Skycutter Tristan Durrell

Cracking Rhapsody Craig Nichol

Ballygeary Brian Hughes

Read more:

'There’s not much in England better than him' - Cheltenham under consideration for 60-length Devon National winner

The key British formlines you need to follow at this year's Cheltenham Festival

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join Members' Club Ultimate now and never miss a winner again!