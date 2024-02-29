Confirmed runners and riders for the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso on Saturday
Benson will face a full field of 17 rivals on Saturday when he bids to become a back-to-back winner of the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50) at Kelso.
The Sandy Thomson-trained runner will retain the services of last year's winning jockey Ryan Mania after scoring by two lengths in the £120,000 contest, which is Scotland's most valuable hurdle race of the season.
Nicky Henderson will be represented by market-leader Under Control, who finished runner-up behind Ashroe Diamond at Grade 2 level on her last start and will become Henderson's and owner JP McManus's first runner in the race since dual Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D'Air, who he finished ninth behind Cormier on the final start of his career in 2022.
Cormier's trainer Brian Ellison will saddle Salsada for the seven-year-old mare's first start in almost a year, having last run in the 2023 Scottish Champion Hurdle, but the field was notably missing the hat-trick-seeking Brucio, who was a general 7-1 third favourite behind Under Control, and the Kerry Lee-trained Black Hawk Eagle.
Brucio will instead line up in Kelso's bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle (2.17) but Henderson will also be responsible for another likely favourite in Grade 1 winner Jango Baie, who was one of 12 runners declared for the Grade 2 contest.
Winner of the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day, the five-year-old holds entries for the Supreme and Baring Bingham but suffered a defeat to the well-regarded Handstands at Huntingdon last time out.
Alan King bids for Greatwood glory
Saturday also features action at Newbury, where just nine runners will line up in the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase (1.55).
The £100,000 contest, which attracted an initial 18 entries, will be headed by Grandeur D'Ame, who bids to deliver Alan King and Tom Cannon their first wins in the feature race.
Nine-time winner Paul Nicholls will seek to extend his record with Noel Novices' Chase runner-up Kandoo Kid and the in-form Stan Sheppard will attempt to secure his second big success of the season on Highstakesplayer, who has lost just one of his last six starts.
The Grimthorpe Handicap Chase (3.40) headlines the action at Doncaster and has secured a field of 13 runners led by the Richard Hobson-trained Some Scope following a ready success at the track last month under Gavin Sheehan.
Undersupervision, who won the race in 2022 and was second last year, will also return to the 3m2f contest for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies alongside premier handicap winners Does He Know and Ashtown Lad.
Doncaster's card also features another big name in Nube Negra, who will step outside of Graded company for the first time since 2019 when he takes on Tommy's Oscar and Homme Public the 2m½f handicap chase (2.35).
bet365 Morebattle Hurdle runners and riders
Benson Ryan Mania
Under Control Nico de Boinville
Anyharminasking Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Geromino Charlie Maggs
Little Mixup Mark McDonagh
N'Golo Conor O'Farrell
Bingoo Charlotte Jones
Rewired Luke Scott
Bass Rock Lewis Dobb
Salsada Daryl Jacob
Ginger Mail Danny McMenamin
Caithness Derek Fox
The Churchill Lad Ross Chapman
Black Hawk Eagle Richard Patrick
Ganapathi Sam Coltherd
Skycutter Tristan Durrell
Cracking Rhapsody Craig Nichol
Ballygeary Brian Hughes
Published on 29 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 10:50, 29 February 2024
- Racing cancelled at Clonmel after significant rain; Ffos Las calls afternoon inspection ahead of Friday card
- Irish Cheltenham Festival entries outnumber British ones for first time at 52 per cent
- Impressive Dublin Racing Festival winner Kelso-bound but lucrative Morebattle Hurdle bid a '50-50' chance
- 'We need to take it to the top' - MPs to seek meeting with prime minister following frustration over affordability debate
- Racing Post photographer Edward Whitaker shortlisted for major award with stunning set of photographs
