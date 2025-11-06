Confirmed runners and riders for the Grand Sefton at Aintree and Wincanton's Badger Beers on Saturday

The Badger Beers Handicap Chase (3.30 ) will have its smallest field for at least nine years after seven were declared for the £80,000 feature race at Wincanton on Saturday.

The field size matches the 2016 running won by Gentleman Jon, albeit 11 were declared on that occasion before four became ground-related non-runners.

The going was officially described as good for that single-figure field size but the chase course at Wincanton for this weekend is good to firm, good in places after the track lost its season opener last month due to a lack of rainfall.

Threeunderthrufive was pulled up in the Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup on his last two starts and attempts to bounce back to form and go one better than when chasing home Blackjack Magic in the 2023 running of this race under Harry Cobden.

Blackjack Magic's trainer Anthony Honeyball runs Credo and Gustavian , while Joe Tizzard is represented with Scarface .

Art Of Diplomacy , who fell when bidding for a six-timer over fences at Chepstow last month, last season's Desert Orchid Handicap Chase winner Soul Icon and Tommie Beau complete the line-up.

Rubaud will take on three rivals in the BetMGM Elite Hurdle (2.55 ) as he attempts to win the Wincanton Grade 2 for the third consecutive year. Paul Nicholls, who also won the £70,000 event with Knappers Hill in 2022, has taken the same route as the the last two seasons with Rubaud by winning at Kempton Listed race in preparation last month.

Hamlet's Night , who was second in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle at Cheltenham's Showcase meeting, Frere D'Armes — whose last victory came in a hunter chase at Stratford in May and was fifth at Plumpton on Monday — and Tax For Max complete the line-up.

Nicholls has trained Frodon, Modus and Knappers Hill to win the Boodles Rising Stars Novices' Chase (2.23 ) since 2016 and he is represented by Blueking D'Oroux . The 2023 Ascot Hurdle winner and last season's Select Hurdle winner will add a third Grade 2 success to his CV if he goes one better than his chasing debut at Newton Abbot last month.

Skelton landed this race last year with Boombawn and he relies on Settle Down Jill this time, but Breaking Cover , who has won five of his last seven starts, is likely to be a bigger threat. Rightsotom was sixth behind Lossiemouth in the Triumph Hurdle two years ago and he has his second outing over fences for Joe Tizzard here.

The bumper on Wincanton's seven-race card is the only race open to three places on each-way terms after attracting eight declarations.

Grand Sefton attracts field of 17

The first three home from last year's Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (2.40 ) will reoppose at Aintree in a field of 17 on Saturday, with defending champion King Turgeon the only one of the trio who will have the same jockey at the weekend.

King Turgeon will compete off a 12lb higher mark than last year's victory under Jack Tudor, while Sam Twiston-Davies comes in for Conor O'Farrell on runner-up Vintage Fizz . Henry Brooke is sidelined with a broken leg so Robbie Dunne will attempt to help Gaboriot go two better than last season.

Gaboriot's trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero won the £85,000 race with Gesskille in 2023 and they are also represented by White Rhino , who will be ridden by champion jockey Sean Bowen for the first time.

Kim Muir runner-up Johnnywho heads the weights in the 17-runner line-up which includes 2023 Plate winner Seddon , Scottish Grand National third Our Power and Frero Banbou , who was third in this race two years ago. Mahons Glory is Group 2-winning trainer Dylan Cunha's first runner over the National fences.

Grand Sefton Handicap Chase runners and riders

Johnnywho Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Colonel Harry Gavin Sheehan

Our Power Dylan Johnston

White Rhino Sean Bowen

Seddon jockey tbc

King Turgeon Jack Tudor

Mahons Glory Lee Edwards

Excello Nico de Boinville

Jet Plane Harry Skelton

Frero Banbou Charlie Deutsch

Nocte Volatus Stan Sheppard

Bleu d'Enfer Brian Hughes

Mount Tempest Ciaran Gethings

Gaboriot Robert Dunne

Vintage Fizz Sam Twiston-Davies

Happy And Fine Kielan Woods

If Not For Dylan Derek Fox

Grand Sefton Handicap Chase, 2.40 Aintree, Saturday

bet365: 5 White Rhino, 11-2 King Turgeon, 7 Johnnywho, 9 Excello, Gaboriot, 10 Jet Plane, Our Power, 12 Colonel Harry, 14 bar.

Badger Beers Handicap Chase runners and riders

Threeunderthrufive Harry Cobden

Soul Icon Toby McCain-Mitchell (5)

Art Of Diplomacy James Bowen

Scarface Brendan Powell

Tommie Beau Sean Houlihan

Credo Ben Godfrey

Gustavian Rex Dingle

64th Badger Beers Handicap Chase, 3.30 Wincanton, Saturday

Paddy Power: 5-2 Art Of Diplomacy, 11-4 Threeunderthrufive, 4 Gustavian, 11-2 Scarface, 8 Credo, Soul Icon, 33 Tommie Beau.

BetMGM Elite Hurdle runners and riders

Rubaud Harry Cobden

Frere D'Armes Tristan Durrell

Hamlet's Night James Bowen

Tax For Max jockey tbc

BetMGM Elite Hurdle, 2.55 Wincanton, Saturday

bet365: 2-9 Rubaud, 6 Hamlet's Night, 12 Tax For Max, 16 Frere D'Armes.

