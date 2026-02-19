Key Grand National trial: confirmed runners and riders for the Bobbyjo Chase - plus the big Saturday races at Kempton

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

All ten declared runners in the Bobbyjo Chase (3.15) at Fairyhouse hold entries for the Randox Grand National at Aintree, with Willie Mullins responsible for four of them.

Mullins has trained the last two Bobbyjo winners, I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett, both of whom went on to claim the National later that season.

He saddles Spanish Harlem , who started his season with victory in the Kerry National and was in the lead in the Thyestes at Gowran last time when unseating at the last.

Stablemate Captain Cody , who fell in that race, won last year’s Scottish Grand National and Patrick Mullins believes he could be very dangerous off his weight at Aintree.

Grangeclare West finished third in last year’s Grand National and has shown solid form this season, finishing fourth in the Savills Chase before an eighth in the Irish Gold Cup. Last season’s Brown Advisory winner Lecky Watson , who finished seventh in the Savills before being pulled up in the Irish Gold Cup, completes the Mullins quartet.

Grangeclare West (centre): third in last year's Grand National Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Joseph O’Brien runs Jordans , who has attracted interest since the Grand National weights were announced. The seven-year-old has won just once since joining O’Brien, with his best effort coming at Aintree when chasing home Caldwell Potter in the Mildmay.

Gordon Elliott saddles three and Stellar Story is likely to be suited by the testing conditions on Saturday. He ran several strong races last season, including a second in the Brown Advisory, while this season he finished third in the Betfair Chase before being down the field in the Savills.

Gerri Colombe, runner-up in the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup before landing the Aintree Bowl later that season, returns to fences after a third in the Galmoy Hurdle on Thyestes day.

Gerri Colombe: back over fences in the Bobbyjo Chase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Three Card Brag has made steady progress this season, finishing behind Spanish Harlem in the Kerry National before winning a handicap chase at Cheltenham. He was last seen chasing home Panic Attack in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Answer To Kayf , winner of the Troytown at Navan earlier this season before finishing fourth in the Thyestes last time, steps out of handicap company for trainer Terence O'Brien.

Intense Raffles , who has been pulled up on each of his last two starts, completes the field for trainer Tom Gibney.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £60 in Free Bets When You Place A £20 Bet On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 6 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Katate Dori bids to go back-to-back in Ladbrokes Trophy

A field of 13 has been declared for the £150,000 Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase (3.35 ), with last year's winner Katate Dori heading the market.

Katate Dori and Charlie Deutsch won the Ladbrokes Trophy last season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Trained by Sam Thomas, the eight-year-old has put in a series of solid runs this season and was last seen finishing a half-length second at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Dan Skelton is on the hunt for more Saturday success with Hoe Joly Smoke , who finished second to stablemate Panic Attack in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, while the trainer also saddles Boombawn .

Alan King saddles The Doyen Chief , who matched a career-best Racing Post Rating of 143 over course and distance last time, while Kdeux Saint Fray steps up in trip to three miles having run over two and a half miles in all four starts this season for Anthony Honeyball.

Henry's Friend lines up for Ben Pauling and holds entries in the Ultima and Kim Muir. Ben Jones takes the ride on the nine-year-old, who began his season with a career-best performance when scoring at Ascot, while Harry Cobden picks up a spare ride on Leader In The Park , who has finished second twice this season for Pauling.

The Emmet Mullins-trained Rising Dust brought up his hat-trick at Thurles last time and Sean Bowen has been booked to partner the eight-year-old, who tackles his most competitive race yet.

Adonis rematch

One Horse Town and Precious Man lock horns again in the Ladbrokes Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (1.45 ).

One Horse Town: winner at Cheltenham earlier this season Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Harry Derham-trained One Horse Town got the better of the Skelton-trained Precious Man in a Triumph Trial at the November meeting before finishing third and second in two Triumph Hurdle trials at Cheltenham.

Precious Man has been seen only once since that clash and, following a wind operation, won a juvenile hurdle over course and distance, the same race that the ill-fated Kalif Du Berlais won before landing the 2024 Adonis.

Six are entered, including La Luna Artista , who claimed back-to-back wins for trainer Jane Williams before finishing a creditable fifth at Cheltenham on Trials day.

Skelton bidding for Dovecote breakthrough

Skelton is hunting a first win in the Ladbrokes Dovecote Novices' Hurdle (3.00 ) with Double Measure.

The lightly raced five-year-old recorded his first success over hurdles when last seen, dropping down from Grade 2 company to score at Huntingdon by 11 lengths.

The Derham-trained Klub De Reve, who landed a maiden hurdle on the King George card, is likely to be the biggest threat to Double Measure among the 11 declared.

JP McManus's Mustang Du Breuil steps into Graded company on just his second start for Nicky Henderson. The four-year-old is unbeaten in two starts and James Bowen takes the ride.

Neil King drops Storming George back in trip after he was last seen finishing second at Doncaster, while Onlyforfrankie steps up in distance for Alastair Ralph as he bids for a hat-trick.

Jax Junior won at Sandown over 1m7½f when last seen Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Only four have been declared for the Ladbrokes Pendil Novices' Chase (2.25 ). Go West, Jax Junior, Old Cowboy and Jasmine Bliss make up the field.

The Lucy Wadham-trained Jax Junior heads the line-up. He won a 2m2f beginners' chase at the track in November and is having just his second start since wind surgery.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £60 in Free Bets When You Place A £20 Bet On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 6 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for Horse Racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase runners and riders

Boombawn Harry Atkins

Henry's Friend Ben Jones

Soul Icon Rian Corcoran

Deep Cave Jack Tudor

The Doyen Chief Tom Bellamy

Lookaway Jack Quinlan

Katate Dori Dylan Johnston

Gustavian Rex Dingle

Hoe Joly Smoke Harry Skelton

Chance Another One Donagh Meyler

Leader In The Park Harry Cobden

Kdeux Saint Fray Sam Twiston-Davies

Rising Dust Sean Bowen

Ladbrokes Dovecote Novices' Hurdle runners and riders

Klub De Reve Paul O'Brien

Onlyforfrankie Sam Twiston-Davies

Blues Singer Tom Bellamy

Desertmore News Jack Andrews

Double Measure Harry Skelton

Kocktail Bleu Freddie Gordon

Lexington Wood Sean Bowen

Loaded And Locked Harry Cobden

Storming George Jack Quinlan

Anariza Robbie Dunne

Mustang Du Breuil James Bowen

Matiwo Ciaran Gethings

Ladbrokes Pendil Novices' Chase runners and riders

Go West Harry Cobden

Jax Junior Tom Cannon

Old Cowboy Caoilin Quinn

Jasmine Bliss Paul O'Brien

Ladbrokes Adonis Juvenile Hurdle runners and riders

One Horse Town Paul O'Brien

Precious Man Harry Skelton

Allure James Reveley

Falls Of Acharn Harry Cobden

Fantasy World Nico de Boinville

La Luna Artista Ciaran Gethings

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate , The Edge is a new daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New/returning customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate through this link to receive 35% off for a whole year.