Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown

Hermes Allen will take on just four rivals at Sandown on Saturday as he bids to give Paul Nicholls his first victory in the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase (2.35) in 15 years.

The champion trainer has contested all but two runnings of the Grade 1 contest since his last victory in 2009 with Herecomesthetruth and seeks a fifth Scilly Isles success on Saturday with the seven-year-old, who heads the market at 2-1 under Harry Cobden.

Grade 1 runner-up Corbetts Cross was not declared by Emmet Mullins and leaves an all British-trained field for the 2m4f race, with recent Towton second Trelawne also not declared Kim Bailey.

Hermes Allen will take on dual Sandown winner Le Patron , who is unbeaten this season and landed the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase on his latest start for Gary Moore and David Noonan.

He finish a length and a quarter ahead of the reopposing Colonel Harry , who subsequently enjoyed Towton success and is aiming to give trainer Jamie Snowden his first Grade 1 victory.

The field is completed by Howden Noel Novices' Chase winner Djelo and the Sarah Humphrey-trained Nickle Back .

Saturday's card also features a £100,000 Premier handicap hurdle (3.10) , which has attracted a field of 15 runners, headed by the progressive Ed Keeper .

Last-time-out scorers Saint Davy and Transmission were also declared alongside the Tom Lacey-trained Operation Manna , who is on the hunt for a four-timer.

Truckers Lodge (left): one of two runners for Paul Nicholls in the Edinburgh National Credit: Steve Davies

Saturday also marks the opening day of Musselburgh's Scottish Cheltenham Trials weekend headed by the bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase (2.15) , which features 13 runners.

Lucinda Russell, who won the race in 2021 with Mighty Thunder, will bid for a home success with market leader Inis Oirr , while the Paul Nicholls-trained duo of Truckers Lodge and Enrilo make up strong opposition.

However, Russell will not be represented in the card's opening bet365 Frodon Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1.40) after she chose not to declare Cheltenham Festival hopeful and ante-post favourite Giovinco .

Six runners will head to post for the 2m4½f race including the Nicholls-trained Monmiral and Marble Sands , who was pulled up on his last start in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase.

Scilly Isles Novices' Chase confirmed runners and riders

Colonel Harry Gavin Sheehan

Djelo Charlie Deutsch

Hermes Allen Harry Cobden

Le Patron David Noonan

Nickle Back James Best

Scilly Isles Novices' Chase (2.35 Sandown, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 2 Hermes Allen, 4 Djelo, Le Patron, 9-2 Colonel Harry, 12 Nickle Back

