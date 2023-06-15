Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's feature contests at York and Sandown

Roberto Escobarr will bid for a second victory in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes (3.05 ) on Saturday when he takes on six rivals in the Listed contest at York.

The six-year-old claimed the race in 2021 for William Haggas and Tom Marquand and the trainer-jockey team pair up once more in the hope of a repeat success.

Roberto Escobarr had failed to strike in six starts since his Listed success two years ago but bucked the trend when scoring on his seasonal debut in the Henry II Stakes in May to register a first Group success.

Chief among his rivals will be Israr, who seeks a first Pattern success for John and Thady Gosden following his narrow defeat to Haksoy in the Al Rayyan Stakes last month.

The Shadwell-owned colt is a best-priced 13-8 favourite for Saturday's feature 1m6f test, which was won by the talented Without A Fight last year before he was shipped to Australia.

Quickthorn, who landed the Lonsdale Cup at the course in August, is also due to line up, with Jason Hart set to ride the six-year-old for the first time since finishing second in the 2021 Ebor.

York's Saturday card will also feature the Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap (3.40 ), one of four races set to be broadcast from the course on ITV.

The £100,000 handicap has attracted a full field including market principles Quinault and Catch The Paddy, however second favourite Tough Enough was not declared for James Tate.

French raider Zudu Spirit was another notable absentee from Saturday's other Listed contest as nine runners were declared for the Molson Coors Scurry Stakes (2.50 ) at Sandown.

The sprint will see Tajalla put her unbeaten record on the line for Roger Varian, with her rivals including the recent Listed scorer Great State. The Richard Fahey-trained gelding has scored on his last three starts and is a well-backed favourite to extend his record.

Grand Cup Stakes runners and riders

Roberto Escobarr Tom Marquand

Israr Jim Crowley

Outbox Hollie Doyle

Quickthorn Jason Hart

Rhythmic Intent Marco Ghiani

Ching Shih Hayley Turner

Divine Jewel Jack Mitchell

Scurry Stakes runners and riders

Great State Oisin Murphy

Lakota Blue Faye McManoman

Tajalla David Egan

Perdika William Buick

Can To Can Connor Murtagh

Havana Pusey Darragh Keenan

Katey Kontent Richard Kingscote

Lady Hamana Clifford Lee

Yahsat Daniel Muscutt

Read more:

Trainer form: who is hot and who is not at Cheltenham ahead of the last day?

'Our mindset is all about speed' - top trainer warns rivals to beware Australian sprinters

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Sign up here . Place 5 x £10 Sportsbook bets on any market at minimum odds of 2.0 (evens) and get money back as cash if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.