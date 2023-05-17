Confirmed runners and riders for Friday's Yorkshire Cup
Last season's St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov will face six rivals in Friday's Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes (3.35), with significant market fancies Hamish and Emily Dickinson coming out at the declaration stage.
The Roger Varian-trained runner underperformed in his one start after his Doncaster Classic win in September, beating just one rival home in Ascot's Long Distance Cup a month later, but he will bid to bounce back with David Egan to retain the ride.
Rivals include Godolphin's Siskany, representing William Buick and Charlie Appleby, who returns to Britain having finished first and second in Meydan earlier in the year. Last time out, he was sent off 2-1 in the Dubai Gold Cup - the principal staying race on Dubai World Cup night - but was beaten late on by Broome, who clashes with Siskany again for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.
Quickthorn was second in the Ebor in 2021 and won the Lonsdale Cup by 14 lengths last season and returns to the Knavesmire for Hughie Morrison and Oisin Murphy. He was eighth behind Broome and Siskany at Meydan in March, a place ahead of the Marco Botti-trained Giavellotto who also runs.
Last season's Yorkshire Cup third Tashkhan is the only runner from the field of five a year ago to appear again while Get Shirty completes the line-up.
Emily Dickinson was shorter in the betting for O'Brien than Broome having won smartly at Navan last time but she instead runs in the Group 3 Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes (6.55) at Leopardstown. O'Brien-trained stablemate Bolshoi Ballet, recent Chester winner Hamish and Israr were also taken out.
Elsewhere, smart debut winners Fakhama, Queen For You and Silver Lady all clash in the Oaks Farm Stables Fillies' Stakes (2.25).
Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes confirmed runners and riders
Eldar Eldarov David Egan
Broome Ryan Moore
Get Shirty Jason Watson
Giavellotto Andrea Atzeni
Quickthorn Oisin Murphy
Siskany William Buick
Tashkhan Ben Robinson
