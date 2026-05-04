Derby favourite and Oaks top two in action as runners and riders confirmed for day one at Chester on Wednesday

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Prime Classic clues will be on offer on a star-studded opening day of Chester's May meeting on Wednesday with Betfred Oaks favourite and second favourite, I'm The One and Amelia Earhart , set to clash in the Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks (2.35 ) and Betfred Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini returning in the Boodles Chester Vase (3.05 ).

I'm The One, the best-priced 7-2 market leader for the Oaks after an impressive six-length victory at Newbury on her debut for John and Thady Gosden last month, has earned comparisons with Enable and will test her credentials in the same race that the superstar mare won prior to Epsom glory nine years ago.

She faces a thorough examination as Aidan O'Brien has elected to take her on with Amelia Earhart, who gradually improved last season to get off the mark at the fifth attempt at Leopardstown.

The 8-1 joint-second favourite for the Oaks, Amelia Earhart should be suited by stepping up in trip and while Chester's tight track is always a test for an inexperienced type, she has the right pedigree as a sister to Chester Cup winner Cleveland.

Amelia Earhart: takes on Oaks favourite I'm The One in the Cheshire Oaks Credit: Caroline Norris

O'Brien used Chester as a springboard to Oaks success last year with Minnie Hauk and targets a tenth victory in the Cheshire Oaks, with stablemate Sugar Island joining Amelia Earhart in the line-up. I'm The One heads the Cheshire Oaks betting at 4-5, from Amelia Earhart at 9-4.

The five-runner field is completed by the Ralph Beckett-trained A La Prochaine and Winged One from the Andrew Balding stable.

O'Brien also has a history of sending his top colts to trial at the fixture, and last year Lambourn warmed up for his Derby success by landing the Chester Vase, the starting point for 6-1 Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini this time.

The striking chestnut was third when sent off favourite in last year's Futurity Trophy on heavy ground at Doncaster, but before that he had won a Group 2 at Leopardstown by five lengths.

Benvenuto Cellini is a best-priced 6-1 for the Derby Credit: Patrick McCann

As is the case in the Cheshire Oaks, the O'Brien and Gosden stables are responsible for the market principals, with last month's decisive Newbury debut winner Water To Wine deemed the main threat at 7-2 to 4-5 shot Benvenuto Cellini in the seven-strong field.

O'Brien also runs Galway maiden winner Proposition , with the line-up completed by the Charlie Appleby-trained Del Maro , Mr Colonel , Mr Vettori and Royal Standard .

The ground at Chester was on Monday described as good to soft, good in places following just under 11 millimetres of rain over the weekend, after the course had been watered up to Thursday.

Clerk of the course Eloise Quayle is expecting those conditions to prevail for the start of the three-day meeting.

"I think we'll be somewhere between good and good to soft by Wednesday," she said. "It's quite overcast and not overly breezy, so it's not particularly drying conditions, and there's the possibility of some light showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday."

Regarding the weather for the rest of the week, Quayle added: "It's a bit changeable, with sunshine and light showers. Friday afternoon looks the most likely to get rain.

"It's a reasonable forecast and daytime temperatures aren't going to be too high, so no further human invention should be required."

Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks ( 2.35 ) runners and riders

Sugar Island Wayne Lordan

A La Prochaine James Doyle

Amelia Earhart Ryan Moore

I'm The One William Buick

Winged One Oisin Murphy

Cheshire Oaks, 2.35 Chester, Wednesday

bet365: 4-5 I'm The One, 9-4 Amelia Earhart, 8-1 Sugar Island, 10-1 A La Prochaine, 25-1 Winged One

Boodles Chester Vase ( 3.05 ) runners and riders

Benvenuto Cellini Ryan Moore

Del Maro William Buick

Mr Colonel Shane Gray

Mr Vettori Shane Foley

Proposition Wayne Lordan

Royal Standard Oisin Murphy

Water To Wine James Doyle

Chester Vase, 3.05 Chester, Wednesday

bet365: 4-5 Benvenuto Cellini, 7-2 Water To Wine, 15-2 Proposition, 8-1 Del Maro, 16-1 Mr Colonel, Mr Vettori, 50-1 Royal Standard

The ante-post Derby market looks quite enticing - so what does Chris Cook make of the leading contenders?

Trial season swings into gear at Chester - while Ballydoyle big guns return ahead of Epsom's new £1 million pot

'I thought we're probably going to win - then I kind of blacked out' - Cherie DeVaux becomes first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.