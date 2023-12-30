Confirmed runners and riders for Cheltenham on New Year's Day as Ryanair favourite Stage Star returns to action

Ryanair Chase favourite Stage Star will continue his build-up to the Cheltenham Festival by bidding to defy another big weight in the Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase (2.05 ) at Cheltenham on Monday.

He is a general 3-1 chance for the 2m4f showpiece on March 14, having taken the Paddy Power Gold Cup at the course last month when he scored by a decisive four lengths under Harry Cobden.

Trainer Paul Nicholls announced the Ryanair as his target after that success but rather than step Stage Star up to graded company, the improving seven-year-old will carry topweight of 12st and race off an official mark of 166 – up 11lb from his reappearance success.

Stage Star was rated 142 when winning a novices' handicap chase last January at Cheltenham, where he returned to land the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Chase two months later.

He faces just five rivals on Monday but they include the similarly progressive Richmond Lake who is on a five-timer after wins since March at Haydock, Ayr, Wetherby (over hurdles) and Aintree for Donald McCain.

Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase runners and riders

Stage Star Harry Cobden

Al Dancer Dylan Johnston (7lb)

Richmond Lake Brian Hughes

Shakem Up'Arry Ben Jones

Frero Banbou Charlie Deutsch

Torn And Frayed Sam Twiston-Davies

bet365: 4-5 Stage Star, 9-2 Richmond Lake, 5 Shakem Up'Arry, 8 Frero Banbou, 14 Al Dancer, 20 Torn And Frayed

Relkeel Hurdle attracts field of four

Last season's winner Marie's Rock will take on three opponents when she bids for a repeat victory in the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle (3.15 ).

The Nicky Henderson-trained mare took the Grade 2 contest by an impressive six lengths 12 months ago.

Marie's Rock: will bid to repeat last year's win in the Relkeel Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

However, she finished only fourth when sent off favourite for the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury four weeks ago and her rivals on Monday include Bob Olinger , who is fresh from a Grade 2 win at Navan in November.

James Bowen takes the mount on Marie's Rock in the continued absence of Nico de Boinville.

Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle runners and riders

Bob Olinger Rachael Blackmore

Brewin'upastorm Brian Hughes

Strong Leader Gavin Sheehan

Marie's Rock James Bowen

bet365: 11-8 Bob Olinger, 6-4 Marie's Rock, 5 Strong Leader, 9 Brewinupastorm

