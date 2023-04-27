Conditional Luke Scott banned for 28 days after third breach of whip rules
Conditional rider Luke Scott has received a 28-day suspension for his third breach of the rules relating to the whip over the past six months.
An independent disciplinary panel convened on Wednesday to consider a referral by the whip review committee under rule (F)45. Nine of the 28 days will be deferred for six months.
The jockey was banned for 14 days in February after the whip review committee found him to have used his whip twice above the permitted level of seven when runner-up aboard Progressive in a Class 2 race at Wetherby.
Scott, who is attached to trainer Richard Newland, has ridden two winners under rules on the Flat and 17 over jumps, including victory on Progressive at Kempton five days before his Wetherby run.
Racing Post staff
Published on 27 April 2023Last updated 16:56, 27 April 2023
