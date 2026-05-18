Clive Cox speedster to take 'well-travelled path' to Royal Ascot via Saturday target as trainer bids for more sprint success

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Clive Cox is hopeful of seeing an even better Coppull at Haydock on Saturday as he bids to strengthen his hand in the sprinting division with victory in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes.

The son of Bated Breath, who last year finished third in the Coventry Stakes before winning the Group 2 Vintage Stakes, produced a career-best performance when landing the Group 3 Pavilion Stakes at Ascot this month.

The Lambourn trainer had big expectations for Coppull, based on the work he had been showing in the lead-up to his reappearance, and he was delighted with what he saw from the three-year-old as he defeated Midnight Tango by a neck.

Cox said: "I'm thrilled with the way he's come back from his success in the Pavilion. This is a well-travelled path for the three-year-olds and it's a logical step to take after Ascot.

"In any new season you know what you've been seeing and feeling at home, but to win the way he did was very impressive and I was thrilled he was able to quicken twice in the race. I couldn't have been more pleased and I have no doubt the run will see him come forward."

Victory for Coppull would provide Cox with more firepower in the sprinting department ahead of Royal Ascot, with the David Armstrong-owned colt likely to join impressive Newbury winner Song Of The Clyde in next month's Group 1 Commonwealth Cup.

Song Of The Clyde downs Albert Einstein at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Song Of The Clyde enhanced his claims as a contender for the royal meeting after defeating Albert Einstein by a neck in the Listed Carnarvon Stakes on Saturday, a victory that filled Cox with great pride.

He said: "I'm over the moon and I was very pleased with Song Of The Clyde. He was a high achiever last year and he won over £428,000 – we're proud to have him in the yard. We're very happy with how he's come back from Saturday and he'll have an entry for the Commonwealth Cup."

Clive Cox: trainer looks to have two live Commonwealth Cup contenders Credit: Edward Whitaker

Coppull is a 14-1 shot with bet365 for the Royal Ascot Group 1 on the penultimate day of the meeting on June 19, while Song Of The Clyde is a general 16-1 shot as Cox bids to land a first victory at the highest level since Supremacy won the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket in September 2020.

"They're two very pleasing individuals," said Cox. "Coppull is more proven at this level, but that was Song Of The Clyde's first step into that company, and he equipped himself admirably.

"From a handicapper to that next step up the ladder is a huge one, but his battling qualities were visible last year, and that's held him in good stead going forward. He's grown and strengthened with that approach."

It could be a big weekend for Cox, who saddles Shagraan in the Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock, while James's Delight bids to defend his crown in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh, and he has been pleased with how the season has started.

He added: "It's been a wet and cold spring, but it's great that the horses are in good form and running so well. It's great for our team, who are working hard throughout, and it's always enjoyable when things are going right."

Commonwealth Cup (Royal Ascot, June 19)

bet365: 10 Venetian Sun, Albert Einstein, Havana Anna, 14 Coppull, 16 bar.

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