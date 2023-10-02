Classy Flat handicapper wows Harry Cobden in schooling session and will switch codes with Supreme the target

Derby-winning trainer Michael Bell has his sights set on a completely different target this season as he is plotting a crack at the Supreme Novices' Hurdle with his smart Flat handicapper Adjuvant.

The four-year-old wowed top jump jockey Harry Cobden when he called into Newmarket to put him through some schooling on the local Links training facility.

Bell, who won the Derby with Motivator in 2005, described the prospect of a runner at the Cheltenham Festival as "an absolute dream".