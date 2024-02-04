Classic and dual Middle Park Stakes-winning trainer Ron Boss dies at 85

Ron Boss , the Welsh bargain hunter who won the Irish Oaks and two races at Royal Ascot, has died at the age of 85.

Boss trained in Newmarket and was renowned for his success with a small string of relatively inexpensive horses, also landing back-to-back runnings of the Middle Park Stakes.

After starting out with Noel Murless and then Posy Lewis and riding 16 winners over jumps, Boss took out a training licence in 1972.

He had his biggest success when Olwyn won the Irish Oaks under Kipper Lynch. She was a nine-race maiden and had been unplaced in the Oaks but her trainer said: "Even though she was well beaten at Epsom I knew she would be suited to the Curragh and she held on in a great finish."

Boss also won the Norfolk Stakes with Emboss that season, 12 months after landing the Queen Mary with Cramond. He said: "When I had my first winner at Royal Ascot I thought I was Cinderella, the second time I thought I was the prince."

His Captain’s Wings was backed from 50-1 into 13-2 before winning the Lincoln in 1978 and he landed the Middle Park Stakes with Mon Tresor in 1988 and Balla Cove in 1989. The only trainer to win the Group 1 in successive years since is Aidan O'Brien.

Boss retired in 1997 and reflected: "When I had about 20 in training at one time I was the only trainer to win Group races in Germany, Ireland and England and when you're talking of horses that cost under £20,000, it's an achievement to pick them up.

"Racing was very good to me. I used to say I never used to buy cheap racehorses but racehorses cheap."

Boss died last week and his widow Gloria said on Sunday: "He loved his horses and he loved meeting and mixing with people. When he got an invitation to lunch with the Queen Mother at Ascot he was in his element.

"When the Queen's horse beat our filly at Newmarket one day he went up, bowed and said, 'Well done your majesty. If anyone had to beat me, I'm glad it's you'.

"He had a knack of getting on with everyone. Everybody called him the jovial little Welshman and he thoroughly enjoyed his work."

Barry Root was a partner in former Guineas sponsor Madagans, which had Madagans Grey with Boss, and recalled: "He was a shrewd trainer and very good at getting horses into the right race.

"He was a wonderful character with a great sense of humour. One day at Lingfield, as the jockey weighed out Ron put his foot on the corner of the scales and it was 3lb or 4lb over. Everyone wondered what had happened and he stood there quietly laughing."